Malawian President Issues Executive Order Prohibiting Raw Mineral Exports

Lilongwe — Malawian President Peter Mutharika has issued an executive order banning the export of raw, unprocessed minerals as the country gears itself up to develop its wide range of mineral resources.

The order was released on Saturday, reaffirming the government's commitment to "ensuring the sustainable development and utilization of mineral resources, and to promote the growth of the national economy through value addition and industrialization."

The president said the purpose of the order is to prohibit the export of raw minerals, promote local value addition, and ensure that the country's mineral resources contribute to national economic development and prosperity.

According to the executive order, the prohibition took effect on Oct. 21, 2025.

"The exportation of raw minerals from Malawi is hereby prohibited. This prohibition shall apply to all minerals extracted in Malawi, including but not limited to uranium, rare earth elements, niobium, graphite, tantalum, bauxite, coal, limestone, gemstones, heavy mineral sands, vermiculite, phosphate, pyrite rutile, gold, diamonds, copper, etc," reads the order dated Oct. 23, 2025, and signed by Mutharika.

Any person or entity found in violation of the executive order will be subject to penalties, fines, and other sanctions as provided for by the laws of Malawi, according to the order.

The prohibition, however, exempts minerals that have been processed, refined, or value-added in Malawi in accordance with the laws and regulations governing the mining sector.

Mutharika said the implementation of the executive order will be reviewed and monitored regularly to assess its impact on the economy, industry, and the environment, with the ministry responsible for mining expected to submit reports to the president on its progress. ∎