Africa: G20 Called to Support Creative Industries

The African Union (AU) has called on the Group of Twenty (G20) members to support inclusive financing frameworks for the cultural and creative industries.

Addressing the fourth G20 Culture Working Group Meeting, AU Head of the Culture Division, Angela Martins, noted that Africa's creative industries, ranging from film, music, fashion and design to digital arts are among the fastest-growing sectors in the economy.

"Culture is not only our identity; it is a driver of innovation, employment, and sustainable growth," Martins said on Monday in Zimbali, KwaZulu-Natal.

She emphasised the importance of integrating culture into national development strategies, and empowering women and youth to fully participate in global value chains.

"Through initiatives like the AU Plan of Action on Cultural and Creative Industries (AU-POA) and the Creative Africa Nexus (CANNEX), we are fostering partnerships, expanding markets, and ensuring fair remuneration for our creators," Martins said.

Martins recognised the role that technology can play in empowering the youth and ensuring that Africa's rich cultural tapestry reaches every corner of the globe.

"Technology offers a unique opportunity to showcase Africa's culture to the world. Through the AU Digital Transformation Strategy 2020-2030, we are developing digital infrastructure, training, and innovation hubs that allow African creators to protect, share, and monetise their work globally," Martins said.

She highlighted that people's values, beliefs, traditions, and ways of life play an important role in how societies understand, respond to, and adapt to climate change.

"Culture is also critical in addressing the challenges of climate change. Through platforms like the Group of Friends for Culture-Based Climate Action (GFCBCA), which the African Union actively supports, we promote culture-based climate action, integrating heritage, traditional knowledge, and creative expression into strategies for environmental resilience.

"We urge the G20 members to invest in climate-smart cultural infrastructure and support communities whose heritage is at risk. South Africa's priority on disaster resilience and culture aligns with Africa's vision that culture is not only our identity but also a tool for adaptation, resilience, and hope," Martins said.

The G20 Culture Working Group was established in 2020 as a permanent forum within the G20 framework to foster dialogue and collaboration among member states on cultural matters.

Its objective is to promote culture as a driver of sustainable development, support the creative economy, and protect cultural heritage globally.

As part of the build-up to the G20 Summit taking place in November 2025, the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, convened a three-day meeting with government Ministers and senior officials from across the African continent and other G20 member states under the theme, "Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability."