Egypt: Archbishop Samy Shehata Addresses Sixth World Conference On Faith and Order

The Most Revd Dr Samy Fawzy Shehata (Archbishop of the Episcopal/Anglican Province of Alexandria and Diocesan Bishop of Egypt) has addressed the Sixth World Conference on Faith and Order, calling for ongoing work to 'serve the unity for which Christ prayed'.

Running from 24-28 October, the conference is exploring the theme: 'Where now for visible unity?' It is meeting at the Logos Papal Center of the Coptic Orthodox Church at Wadi El Natrun, south west of Alexandria.

Speaking during the opening plenary on Friday 24 October, Archbishop Samy was one of a number of ecumenical guests invited to address the conference. The session opened with Rev. Prof. Dr Jerry Pillay, WCC General Secretaryn and Pope Tawadros II, the 118th and current Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark.

In his address, Archbishop Samy celebrated the importance of the See of Alexandria, which played a key role in the debates that led to the Council of Nicaea. St Athanasius, bishop of Alexandria, sought to resolve the Arian controversy and facilitated the reception of the Nicene faith.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Archbishop Samy's address encouraged those gathered to work for church unity, saying:

'This year holds a special significance for all Christians. We celebrate 1,700 anniversary of the Nicene Creed, the confession of our faith that proclaims Jesus Christ as God from God, light from light, true God from true God. And we remember with deep reverence that it was here in Alexandria, in the Egyptian church, that the light of Nicene faith [was] first shown through the courageous witness of St. Athanasius the apostolic.'

He reminded those gathered that 'our fellowship and friendship is not only moral duty but a theological necessity rooted in the very truth of who Christ is.'

'In a world where divisions deepen, God calls us to be instruments of reconciliation' and that 'As we meet in this holy place, we are reminded that true communion begins in repentance and prayer.'

The full words of his address can be read below, or watched on YouTube.

Address by The Most Revd Dr Samy Fawzy Shehata at the Sixth World Conference on Faith and Order

Date: Friday 24 October, 2025.

Your holiness Pope Tawadros II, dear sisters and brothers in Christ.

Grace and peace to you from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.

It is with deep joy and heart felt gratitude that I welcome you all on behalf of the Anglican province of Alexandria to this blessed land of Egypt. A land sanctified by the footsteps of the Holy Family, illuminated by the preaching of St. Mark the evangelist and nourished by the prayers and witness of countless saints, fathers and martyrs.

We are privileged to gather here in the monastery of San Bishoy, a place where heaven and earth meet, where prayer rises unceasingly in the silence of the desert. For more than 17 centuries, monasteries have stood as beacons of faith, shaping Christian spirituality across the world and offering a living testimony to the transforming power of communion with God.

I wish to express our gratitude to the Coptic Orthodox Church, whose faith and perseverance continue to inspire the entire body of Christ.

We thank especially his holiness Pope Tawadros II for his gracious hospitality and for his vision of dialogue rooted in love and truth.

This year holds a special significance for all Christians. We celebrate 1,700 anniversary of the Nicene Creed, the confession of our faith that proclaims Jesus Christ as God from God, light from light, true God from true God. And we remember with deep reverence that it was here in Alexandria, in the Egyptian church, that the light of Nicene faith [was] first shown through the courageous witness of St. Athanasius the apostolic.

The church was preserved in the truth of the incarnation and the face of Nicaea became the face of the whole Christian world. The Coptic Church defence of the divinity of Christ stands as one of the greatest gifts ever offered to the universal church.

It is a reminder that our fellowship and friendship is not only moral duty but a theological necessity rooted in the very truth of who Christ is.

Dear friends, members of the Faith and Order Commission, you carry a sacred responsibility to seek and to serve the unity for which Christ prayed. 'That they all be one so that the world may believe.'

In a world where divisions deepen, God calls us to be instruments of reconciliation.

As we meet in this holy place, we are reminded that true communion begins in repentance and prayer.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion Egypt By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

May our conversations be grounded in the word of God, guided by the Holy Spirit, and sustained by the charity that binds all things together in perfect harmony.

My prayer is that these days of reflection and fellowship will not only strengthen our understanding, but deepen our communion in Christ.

May we inspired by St. Athanasius, and Anthony, and the great fathers of the desert be renewed in our love for the church so that the world may see in us the beauty of the kingdom of God.

Once again, I warmly welcome you to Egypt, the cradle of monastic spirituality, the guardian of Nicene faith, and the living witness to the power of Christ. May the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, the love of God, and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with us all.

Amen.

For more information

Watch the address on YouTube (timings 48:23- 53:10)

Find out more about the Sixth World Conference on Faith and Order here.

Visit the website for the Sixth World Conference on Faith and Order here.