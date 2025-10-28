Liberia: Govt Vows to Settle All Media Debts

The Minister of Finance and Development Planning has reaffirmed the government's commitment to settling all outstanding domestic debts owed to Liberian media institutions.

Minister Ngafuan said government should never become a suffocator of the press by failing to honor its financial obligations.

He made the commitment when he served as keynote speaker at the 13th Annual Convention of the Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas (ALJA), the finance minister acknowledged that the media plays an indispensable role in promoting transparency, accountability, and democracy.

He noted that the government has already begun paying off arrears accumulated over the years and assured journalists that the administration remains determined to clear the remaining debts.

"Government should not be a suffocator of the media by failing to pay its bills," the Minister emphasized. "We've started paying domestic debts from the past to the media and won't rest until we clear all the debts."

He described the payment process as part of the Boakai administration's broader domestic debt settlement strategy aimed at restoring confidence among local vendors, service providers, and institutions that have continued to support government operations despite prolonged delays in payments.

The Minister also highlighted the importance of a free and vibrant press in strengthening Liberia's democratic space and fostering mutual accountability between the government and the governed. He called on media institutions to uphold professionalism, accuracy, and ethical reporting as the government fulfills its commitments.

The 13th ALJA National Convention brought together Liberian journalists from across the United States and Liberia under the theme, "Strengthening Media Solidarity for National Development." The event provided a platform for media professionals, policymakers, and partners to exchange ideas on advancing media sustainability and public sector transparency.