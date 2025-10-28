Kenya: Ten Years On, Odemba Dreams of Taking Starlets Back to Continental Table

28 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Having come close and dropped the pot at the doorstep last time oit, Harambee Starlets are keen to make a historic second appearance at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Head coach Beldine Odemba says the girls are dreaming and believing, they can do it 10 years on from their last appearance.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, Odemba has told her girls to approach the return tie of their second leg final round qualifier against Gambia in Senegal on Tuesday night, with a 0-0 attitude.

Starlets carry with them a 3-1 lead and in the least will only need to avoid defeat to earn a historic qualification to the WAFCON next year.

"The job is not done yet. We need to ensure we remain focused for the next 90 minutes. The urge and the hunger is there. It has been 10 years since we played at the WAFCON and we want to break that duck. We have a two goal cushion, though we should have had more and we need to protect it at all costs. We want to celebrate after the final whistle in Senegal and the girls are very focused for that. There are only a few who have tasted WAFCON action in this team and they did so as young girls back in 2016. Now, we want to ensure that all of us get a feel of it," Odemba stated in the interview with Telecomasia.

In the team, only captain Dorcas Shikobe and leftback Enez Mango were in the team that qualified in 2016.

