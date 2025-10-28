Kenya: 'Dogo' Admits Moving to Denmark Was Masterstroke in Lifting Her Form

Nairobi — Harambee Starlets ace Mwanahalima 'Dogo' Adam says her move to Denmark was the masterstroke in lifting her form, having struggled for playing time during her stint in the United States with Kansas City FC.

Dogo moved on loan to Denmark, signing for HB Koge, where she has regularly had playing time and has even found the back of the net in several games already.

The 28 year old forward was one of the star players for Starlets in their 3-1 win over Gambia in the first leg of their final Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier in Nairobi last Friday, where she scored a goal and had an assist.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, the former Thika Queens striker admitted she needed to make a move in pre-season to save her form.

"It has really helped me because what I really needed was playing time. As a footballer you always want to be on the pitch playing and I knew to sustain my tempo, I needed to play more. I have done so at Koge and even scored goals and that has really helped me to be in the form I am in at the moment. It has also restored my confidence and I am glad I am using it to help my national team as we look to qualify for the WAFCON," Adam told Telecomasia.

Kenya takes on Gambia in the return tie of this qualifier in Senegal, and will only need to avoid defeat to qualify for the WAFCON for only the second time in their history.

Dogo hopes to play another starring role to help the team qualify for their second appearance at the Continental tournament, just as she did as a school girl way back in 2016.