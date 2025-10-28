Zimbabwe: Sapes Trust Firebombed, Guard Abducted Ahead of National Press Conference Challenging Mnangagwa's Term Extension

The Southern Africa Political Economy Series (SAPES) Trust's premises were gutted by fire in a suspected arson attack and a security guard on duty was allegedly abducted by unknown assailants around midnight.

SAPES Trust Director, Ibbo Mandaza, said the attack targeted the seminar room, which is regularly used as a venue for meetings and press conferences.

SAPES Trust is scheduled to host a National Press Conference this morning against ZANU PF's Agenda 2030, which Mandaza says will go ahead despite the setback.

"This is to announce that there's been another arson attack (the first was in August 2023 ahead of the elections) at SAPES Trust at midnight, with the PanAfrika Restaurant on fire and the security staff overtaken by a group of armed attackers.

"This is hardly a coincidence: there is the National Press Conference against the 2030 Agenda scheduled for 11 am at SAPES Trust today 28 October.

"It was an organised attack at 12:40 am today: the main target was the SAPES Trust Seminar Room, the usual venue for meetings, which has been left gutted to the ground by fire; and then they abducted the guard on duty after locking up the gate with two padlocks," Mandaza said on his X account on Tuesday.

The attack follows a fierce debate on X and public forums regarding the constitutional procedures that must be followed to amend the Constitution to allow Mnangagwa to rule until 2030, beyond his term limit ending in 2028.

Top Harare lawyer, Thabani Mpofu, condemned the attack, describing it as an act of cowardice.

"This is just not right. This cowardly act must be condemned in the strongest terms possible. How can we live in a country that fears words?" Mpofu wrote on his X account on Tuesday morning.

Writing on his X account on Tuesday morning, self-exiled former Cabinet Minister, Saviour Kasukuwere, said the bombing of SAPES Trust is a shameful act.

"This is shameful. A leopard cannot change its spots! We have to choose hope over fear."

Although Mnangagwa styles himself as a constitutionalist and has declined to plan for running beyond 2028, he has done little to stop those who are canvassing support for him to continue in power until 2030.

The calls for Mnangagwa to continue beyond 2028 have caused fissures within his ruling party, Zanu PF.

Analysts have warned that the succession battle in Zanu PF could cause chaos and violence in the country, as they believe that the calls for Mnangagwa to go beyond 2028 are purely a strategy to frustrate his deputy, Rtd Constantino Chiwenga, who is widely expected to take over.