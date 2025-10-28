Zimbabwe: Kadewere Likely to Miss Afcon Due to Knee Injury

28 October 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

Warriors striker Tino Kadewere is likely to miss the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after sustaining a knee injury.

Kadewere's injury was confirmed by his Greek club, Aris Thessaloniki, in a statement released on Monday.

According to the club, the 29-year-old Zimbabwe international will be sidelined for up to three months as he is set to undergo surgery.

"Unfortunately, the news is not good for Tino Kadewere. According to the MRI results, the 29-year-old Zimbabwe international striker, who was injured in training, suffered a torn medial meniscus in his right knee and will undergo immediate surgery," Aris Thessaloniki said.

The injury setback comes barely a week after Kadewere returned from a one-month layoff due to a separate injury.

He also missed Zimbabwe's World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Lesotho earlier this year.

Kadewere's absence would be a major blow for the Warriors, who are preparing for their return to the continental stage at AFCON 2025.

