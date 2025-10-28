Malawi: Chikwawa Communities Sensitized On Importance of Early Cancer Detection and Diagnosis

28 October 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu Jnr

The Women's Coalition Against Cancer (WOCACA), in collaboration with the Breast Cancer Care Foundation (BCCF) on Thursday, October 23rd conducted a Cancer Awareness Training in Chikwawa to educate women and other stakeholders on the importance of early detection and diagnosis of the disease.

The training was conducted in partnership with local members of the Tikondane Women's Group Cancer (TIWOGC).

This activity was part of our commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month under the theme "Every Story is Unique, Every Journey Matters." looking at breast cancer as a pressing public health issue which needs urgent attention.

The training aimed at empowering cervical cancer survivors from TIWOGC to become multi-cancer health educators, enhancing awareness of both breast and cervical cancer in their communities.

Fourteen members from Tikondane Women's Group Cancer, two from the Breast Cancer Care Foundation, one from WOCACA, and three journalists representing Nyasa Times, Nation Publications Limited, and Times Group attended the event.

