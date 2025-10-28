Africa: Kaizen Conference Highlights Role of Regional Value Chains in Africa's Development

With the 2025 Africa Kaizen Annual Conference (AKAC) underway, delegates have consistently emphasised the need to develop regional value chains to industrialise the African continent and enable businesses to compete globally.

"While we have observed an improvement in the manufacturing sector, its contribution to the economy has stabilised around 12-13% over the years, up from 11-12%.

"That is an indication that we have done better with regards to improvements, necessitating enhancements in quality, productivity and the adoption of new technologies, such as the electric vehicle programme in the auto industry, aimed at producing cars for export," said Acting Deputy Director-General of Sectors at the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), Dr Tebogo Makube, on Monday.

Makube was setting the tone for a panel discussion at AKAC, which is being held in Boksburg, Gauteng, under the theme 'African Industrialisation through Fostering Competitive Firms and Value Chains on the Continent'.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

READ | Kaizen Conference to boost productivity and growth in Africa

This year's conference brings together leaders and practitioners of Kaizen Institutions and National Productivity Organisations on the African continent, including a network of entities that promote quality and productivity improvement activities across the country, known as the National Quality and Productivity Network (NQPN).

Kaizen is a Japanese philosophy of continuous improvement that involves making continuous small changes to increase efficiency and quality. The term is a combination of the Japanese words "kai" (change) and "zen" (good). The philosophy forms an integral part of lean manufacturing and is based on the idea that every employee has a role to play in making manufacturing processes more efficient.

In the context of South Africa, it holds significant importance for efficiency improvements in the different sectors of the economy, including the Black Industrialists Programme of the dtic and other South African transformation initiatives.

Makube said Kaizen is crucial for supporting supplier development and integrating emerging suppliers into Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) value chains.

Moreover, Makube said Kaizen can be replicated across various economic sectors, particularly those targeting exports like agro-processing, plastics and textiles.

By using the Kaizen philosophy, Makube said suppliers are bound to deliver quality products, which in turn builds trust and is fundamental to effective brand management. This, he said, is key to business survival.

AKAC is an opportunity to accelerate Quality and Productivity Improvement (QPI)/Kaizen activities through mutual learning and combining African wisdom to improve industry capabilities and competitiveness.

The Africa Kaizen Annual Conference was first launched in 2017 by the African Union Development Agency and the Japan International Cooperation Agency [JICA] under the Africa Kaizen Initiative (AKI). This year's gathering builds on the growing momentum of the QPI movement, which now spans more than 10 African countries.

Sharing perspectives from the continent

Esther Marie Renee, the Head of Human Capital Development at the Ministry of Economy and Finances in Burkina Faso, said while African industrialisation fundamentally requires increased productivity, sustained innovation and the resilience of companies, Africa must take advantage of the digital economy.

She described the digital economy as essential for teasing out accurate information on Kaizen's impact, enabling evidence-based policy development, and improving operational efficiency through enhanced productivity, cost reduction, waste reduction, and reduced absenteeism.

The Executive Director of National Productivity and Competitiveness Council (NPCC) in Mauritius, Dr Vinaye Ancharaz, concurred with Renee's views, saying that artificial intelligence is the future of smart manufacturing, which is greatly enhanced by the Kaizen approach.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The conference was also a platform to cast the spotlight on geopolitical tensions and stiff tariffs, which have led to significant negative impact on business, including component manufacturer closures and job losses.

Kaizen was highlighted for its significant role in promoting localisation, developing black industrialists, and driving transformation in the automotive value chain, in line with the South Africa's Automotive Master Plan objectives.

Given rapid technological advancements, delegates agreed that digitalisation must be infused into the implementation of Kaizen.

Today, the South African National Productivity Awards, hosted by Productivity SA, will be held as the conference draws to a close. The awards will recognise organisations and productivity practitioners that have demonstrated excellence in Kaizen and productivity improvement across the continent.