South Africa: SA Launches Initiative to Promote Electric Vehicle Adoption

As the country continues to mark Transport Month, an initiative aimed at demonstrating the viability of electric vehicles (EVs) for long-distance travel in South Africa has been launched.

The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), in collaboration with the South African National Energy Development Institute (SANEDI), the Uyilo e-Mobility Programme at Nelson Mandela University (NMU), and Volvo Cars South Africa, have launched the e-Mobility Energy Drive.

The landmark initiative began over the weekend and culminates at the Uyilo e-Mobility Innovation Summit in Gqeberha which begins on Tuesday, 28 October 2025.

The summit, which is being held in the Eastern Cape, is a flagship event celebrating Transport Month which is commemorated annually in October and highlights South Africa's progress toward a sustainable mobility future.

This as a fully equipped Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin Motor Ultimate is being driven from Johannesburg to Gqeberha, passing through Gauteng, the Free State, and the Eastern Cape.

Along the route, the vehicle is collecting real-world data on EV performance, charging efficiency, and energy consumption.

This data will contribute to ongoing research by the DSTI and SANEDI regarding infrastructure readiness and user experience.

"This initiative proves that clean mobility is not just a vision for the future; it is happening now," said Acting Chief Director for Hydrogen and Energy at DSTI, Mandy Mlilo.

"Through strategic partnerships with SANEDI, Uyilo and Volvo, we are building public confidence in electric mobility, advancing our just energy transition goals and reducing our national carbon footprint."

The Energy Drive aims to raise awareness about clean mobility, featuring DSTI and SANEDI branding and messaging as it travels through various communities.

Through public engagements and media events, the initiative showcases the advantages of EVs, the growth of public charging infrastructure, and the role of innovation in transforming South Africa's transportation sector.

In addition, the goals include promoting the reliability and practicality of EVs for interprovincial travel, informing policy and infrastructure planning with the data collected, and fostering collaboration among public institutions, universities, and private sector leaders.

The Uyilo e-Mobility Summit and Energy Drive serve as a significant platform to foster collaboration among government, academia, and industry.

The summit aims to establish South Africa as a rising leader in the global transition toward smart and sustainable mobility.

CEO of SANEDI, Dr Titus Mathe, added: "This partnership reflects our nation's growing capacity and commitment to cleaner transportation. By aligning research, innovation and public engagement, we are driving tangible progress toward a low-carbon, energy-efficient future."

The EV will be on display throughout the summit at NMU before returning to Johannesburg to continue its awareness and data-gathering mission.

The e-Mobility Energy Drive underscores South Africa's efforts in building a resilient and sustainable transport ecosystem that supports economic growth, environmental stewardship and energy justice.

The summit will conclude on Thursday, 30 October 2025.