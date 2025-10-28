Africa: Gathering to Focus On Advancing Research in Africa

The National Research Foundation (NRF) is co-hosting the annual OR Tambo Africa Research Chairs Initiative (ORTARChI), focussing on evaluating the initiative's impact and discussing strategies for the future of Research Chairs in Africa.

The gathering began on Monday and will conclude on Friday at the Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda.

ORTARChI, which was launched in December 2018, aims to enhance research and innovation capacity across Africa. It is an innovative collaborative research funding initiative led by the NRF in partnership with the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation (OATF), and Canada's International Development Research Centre (IDRC).

This year, the partner organisations are hosting the ORTARChI Annual Gathering, which focuses on the theme "Advancing Africa's Future-Ready Generation: Leveraging Science, Collaboration, and Research Partnerships for Self-Sustainability and Aligned Growth".

The foundation announced that the theme honours the legacy of Oliver Reginald Tambo, the late anti-apartheid leader for whom it was named.

After earning a BSc degree in mathematics and science in 1941 from the University of Fort Hare, Tambo taught science and mathematics at St Peter's College in Johannesburg for 10 years before switching to law and a lifelong career of political struggle until his passing in 1993.

"The theme draws on Tambo's deep belief in education as a tool for liberation and self-reliance, as well as his unwavering commitment to pan-African collaboration, exemplified by his efforts to work with liberation movements and foster cross-border solidarity," the statement read.

It aligns with the African Union's Agenda 2063 and Science, Technology and Innovation Strategy for Africa 2024, promoting institutional capacity building, skills development, and excellence in research.

The foundation has announced that it complements the Science Granting Councils Initiative (SGCI) in sub-Saharan Africa and has established 10 Research Chairs across seven countries.

These Chairs address critical challenges such as climate change, public health, and food security. The seven countries involved are Botswana, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia, and Uganda.

During the meeting, the Uganda Research Chair, held by Professor David Bisagaya Meya and focused on infectious and neurological diseases, will be formally launched.

According to the NRF, the launch of the Research Chair at Makerere University marks a significant milestone.

ORTARChI is based on the South African Research Chairs Initiative (SARChI), which was established in 2006 by the NRF and DSTI.

SARChI is a national initiative focused on strengthening South Africa's research capacity.

The NRF is an independent statutory body that supports and promotes research by providing funding, developing human resources, and offering necessary research facilities.

Its goals include fostering knowledge and innovation across all scientific fields, enhancing public engagement with science, maintaining national research facilities, and aligning with government priorities to improve the quality of life for all South Africans.