South Africa: Kwazulu-Natal Surpasses R100 Billion Investment Milestone

KwaZulu-Natal's economic growth trajectory reached a historic milestone as the province secured R100.1 billion in investment pledges, exceeding its initial target of R95 billion.

The announcement was made during the recent 2025 KwaZulu-Natal Trade and Investment Conference, held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, in Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli described the achievement as "a defining chapter in the province's investment story -- a moment where vision met delivery and ambition exceeded expectation."

The pledges represent a major vote of confidence from both domestic and international investors, demonstrating that KwaZulu-Natal's economy is robust, diverse, and ready for expansion.

A total of 34 major investment projects were confirmed at the conference, expected to create over 60 000 direct jobs and more than 240 000 indirect employment opportunities across the province.

"These are not just figures on paper -- they represent partnerships, innovation, and hope. KwaZulu-Natal is not only open for business -- it is building a future defined by resilience, inclusivity, and global competitiveness," Ntuli said.

Ntuli thanked the business community and investors for their trust and partnership, noting that their commitments reflect a shared belief in sustainable growth, driven by cooperation between government, business, and communities.

"Economic renewal cannot be achieved in isolation. The growth of KwaZulu-Natal is intrinsically linked to the strength of collaboration between the state, the business community, and our social partners," he said.

Ntuli reaffirmed that the provincial government's priorities remain on policy certainty, ethical governance, infrastructure readiness, and efficient service delivery -- key pillars for maintaining investor confidence.

Broad sectoral and regional impact

The R100.1 billion investment portfolio spans a range of high-impact sectors, including renewable energy and green technologies; advanced manufacturing and industrial development; agro-processing and agriculture; tourism, retail, and mixed-use developments; and skills development and property investment.

Major flagship projects include Colenso Power, Mulilo Energy Holdings, Zimbali Lakes, Salt Rock City, and Seaton Estate, among others.

Investments are distributed across all 11 districts of KwaZulu-Natal, with significant activity expected in eThekwini, Msunduzi, King Cetshwayo, uThukela, iLembe, Amajuba, Ugu, and uMkhanyakude. This aligns with the Premier's KwaZulu-Natal Secondary Cities Network initiative, designed to promote balanced development between both metropolitan and rural communities.

The Premier stressed that each pledge represents more than capital investment, it is an investment in people, ideas, and shared prosperity, rather than mere capital flows.

"Behind every investment figure lies a story of opportunity -- for families to thrive, for small businesses to expand, and for communities to experience meaningful change," the Premier said.

Many pledges are greenfield investments introducing new industries and technologies, while others represent brownfield expansions that strengthen the province's existing industrial base.

Concluding the conference, Ntuli expressed gratitude to all stakeholders and reaffirmed his administration's unwavering commitment to positioning KwaZulu-Natal as a globally competitive, inclusive, and sustainable economy.

"Your decision to invest in this province is not simply a financial transaction -- it is a vote of confidence in our shared future. Together, we are laying the groundwork for a stronger, more inclusive, and globally competitive KwaZulu-Natal -- a province that works not only for business, but for all its people."

The 2025 KwaZulu-Natal Trade and Investment Conference stands as a landmark success, highlighting how visionary leadership, investor confidence, and collaborative partnerships are propelling the province toward a new era of growth, resilience, and opportunity.