Namibia: Nguvauva Says Migration Commemoration Evokes Mixed Emotions

28 October 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Ovambanderu chief Tjozohongo II Nguvauva describes the centenary commemoration of his community's forced migration from concentration camps to Aminuis as an occasion that brings both sad and joyful emotions.

Speaking at the commemorative event held at Ondjiripumua village on Saturday, Nguvauva said the occasion reminded him of the suffering endured by the Ovambanderu during their migration from concentration camps in places like Windhoek, Omitara and Lüderitz to Aminuis.

"It was bad hearing that the Ovambanderu were forcefully removed from good farming land to the semi-desert land of Aminuis. They travelled on foot with their livestock and with small children, risking their lives to wild animals," he stated.

Nguvauva noted that the Ovambanderu first suffered under German colonial forces, followed by the apartheid regime of South Africa and their allies.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"This is painful. The Ovambanderu were forcefully placed under the leadership of the Ovaherero," he said.

He asserted that the colonisers' ultimate goal was to erase the Ovambanderu following the killing of his great-grandfather, chief Kahimemua Nguvauva, in 1896.

Another memory Nguvauva recounted was that members of the Nguvauva family were forced to give their children different surnames as the Germans sought to erase their lineage.

"This was because my father, Kahimemua Nguvauva, better known as Hiakungairi, refused to give land to the Germans."

Despite these historical memories, Nguvauva expressed immense gratitude that Namibia is now free and that he could commemorate the 100-year migration anniversary alongside government leaders.

"I am happy that despite all the struggles the Ovambanderu went through under the colonial oppressors, we exist. Nothing is going to erase us," he said.

The chief also acknowledged the resilience of the Nguvauva leadership for guiding the community.

"We never wavered. We contributed to the liberation of Namibia. Ovambanderu is a tribe on its own, with its constitution, and is recognised by the government," he remarked.

Finally, the Ovambanderu chief appealed to the government to name the Gobabis-Aminuis road after Hiangonda Nguvauva in recognition of his role in leading the migration to Aminuis.

- Nampa

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.