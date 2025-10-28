Namibia: Nguvauva Says Migration Commemoration Evokes Mixed Emotions

Ovambanderu chief Tjozohongo II Nguvauva describes the centenary commemoration of his community's forced migration from concentration camps to Aminuis as an occasion that brings both sad and joyful emotions.

Speaking at the commemorative event held at Ondjiripumua village on Saturday, Nguvauva said the occasion reminded him of the suffering endured by the Ovambanderu during their migration from concentration camps in places like Windhoek, Omitara and Lüderitz to Aminuis.

"It was bad hearing that the Ovambanderu were forcefully removed from good farming land to the semi-desert land of Aminuis. They travelled on foot with their livestock and with small children, risking their lives to wild animals," he stated.

Nguvauva noted that the Ovambanderu first suffered under German colonial forces, followed by the apartheid regime of South Africa and their allies.

"This is painful. The Ovambanderu were forcefully placed under the leadership of the Ovaherero," he said.

He asserted that the colonisers' ultimate goal was to erase the Ovambanderu following the killing of his great-grandfather, chief Kahimemua Nguvauva, in 1896.

Another memory Nguvauva recounted was that members of the Nguvauva family were forced to give their children different surnames as the Germans sought to erase their lineage.

"This was because my father, Kahimemua Nguvauva, better known as Hiakungairi, refused to give land to the Germans."

Despite these historical memories, Nguvauva expressed immense gratitude that Namibia is now free and that he could commemorate the 100-year migration anniversary alongside government leaders.

"I am happy that despite all the struggles the Ovambanderu went through under the colonial oppressors, we exist. Nothing is going to erase us," he said.

The chief also acknowledged the resilience of the Nguvauva leadership for guiding the community.

"We never wavered. We contributed to the liberation of Namibia. Ovambanderu is a tribe on its own, with its constitution, and is recognised by the government," he remarked.

Finally, the Ovambanderu chief appealed to the government to name the Gobabis-Aminuis road after Hiangonda Nguvauva in recognition of his role in leading the migration to Aminuis.

