Kenya: Kisumu County Signs Infrastructure Development Deal With Chinese Company

28 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Kisumu — The Kisumu County Government has signed a major cooperation agreement with a Chinese company to accelerate infrastructure development projects, including affordable housing, solar energy, and waste recycling initiatives.

The deal, sealed through a Framework Cooperation Agreement and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Foreign Trade, was inked between Governor Prof. Anyang' Nyong'o and Liu Chu Yi, the Deputy General Manager of Yiyang Yinxiang Trading Company Limited.

The partnership aims to fast-track Kisumu's affordable housing programme while deepening collaboration in renewable energy, waste management, sewer treatment, and security surveillance systems, key sectors in the county's sustainable development strategy.

According to the agreement, both parties will formalize specific implementation frameworks for each project area while maintaining confidentiality on project details and partnership arrangements.

Governor Nyong'o hailed the cooperation as a milestone in Kisumu's global development agenda, emphasizing that the county continues to seek strategic partnerships to improve living standards and promote green growth.

"We will continue to strengthen partnerships locally and globally to sustain growth and development for our people , in every small and big way,"

said Prof. Nyong'o.

He added that the initiative underscores Kisumu's commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship:

"Through this cooperation, we reaffirm Kisumu's commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship, all aimed at uplifting our people and driving inclusive development across the county," said Nyong'o.

The collaboration is expected to open new investment opportunities and provide a blueprint for future public-private partnerships in sustainable urban development across the region.

