Kenya: DPP Holds Meeting to Strengthen Kenya-U.S. Justice Collaboration

Nairobi — The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Renson Ingonga, CBS, OGW, today held a strategic meeting with Ms. Susan Burns, the Chargé d'Affaires of the United States Embassy Nairobi.

This was part of his continued efforts to enhance inter-agency collaboration and deepen international partnerships within the justice sector.

The meeting focused on strengthening the existing cooperation between the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and the United States Department of Justice (USDOJ) through the Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training (OPDAT).

The partnership between the ODPP and USDOJ/OPDAT remains one of the most enduring and impactful justice-sector collaborations between the Government of Kenya and the United States.

It embodies a shared commitment to advancing the rule of law, promoting prosecutorial independence, and tackling complex and emerging forms of crime through technical assistance, institutional capacity building, and mutual cooperation.

Over the years, this collaboration has significantly enhanced the professional competence and operational capacity of prosecutors and investigators across Kenya.