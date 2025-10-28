Kenya: DPP Holds Meeting to Strengthen Kenya-U.S. Justice Collaboration

28 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Contributor

Nairobi — The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Renson Ingonga, CBS, OGW, today held a strategic meeting with Ms. Susan Burns, the Chargé d'Affaires of the United States Embassy Nairobi.

This was part of his continued efforts to enhance inter-agency collaboration and deepen international partnerships within the justice sector.

The meeting focused on strengthening the existing cooperation between the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and the United States Department of Justice (USDOJ) through the Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training (OPDAT).

The partnership between the ODPP and USDOJ/OPDAT remains one of the most enduring and impactful justice-sector collaborations between the Government of Kenya and the United States.

It embodies a shared commitment to advancing the rule of law, promoting prosecutorial independence, and tackling complex and emerging forms of crime through technical assistance, institutional capacity building, and mutual cooperation.

Over the years, this collaboration has significantly enhanced the professional competence and operational capacity of prosecutors and investigators across Kenya.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.