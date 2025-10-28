Tanzania: Livestock Keepers Ready to Vote in Support of Continued Development

Mwanza — AS Tanzania heads to the polls tomorrow, livestock keepers across the country have been urged to turn out in large numbers to vote.

Their leaders have commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan's government for transforming the livestock sector through record investments, expanded infrastructure and improved livelihoods in the past four years.

Speaking in Mwanza yesterday, the National Chairperson of the Tanzania Livestock Keepers Association (TLKA), Murida Mshota, said the association's more than four million members are ready to cast their votes in support of continued development.

He said the government has made significant strides in advancing the sector, with the 2024/25 budget allocating a 210bn/- for cattle vaccination and the construction of 754 dip tanks across 184 local councils.

"The ministry's budget has grown from 169bn/- to 475bn/- within four years under President Samia, demonstrating the government's strong commitment to livestock development," she said.

Mr Mshota added that exports have increased sharply, with meat sales abroad rising from 1,700 tonnes to 14 million tonnes, while access to loans for livestock keepers has also improved.

"To date, 8,313 livestock keepers have obtained loans worth 106.9bn/-, enabling them to expand their businesses," he explained.

He further said that land conflicts between livestock keepers and other land users, particularly in Morogoro Region, have dropped significantly since President Samia launched the 'Tutunzane' campaign, which promotes unity and peaceful coexistence.

Mr Mshota called on youth to avoid unnecessary conflicts during the election period.

"Let us go out, vote peacefully and return home to await the results. Tanzania enjoys rare peace and stability compared to many countries," she said.

He said that the association has already put in place logistics to ensure that livestock keepers, even in remote areas, are able to participate fully in the election.