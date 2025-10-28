Tanzania: Pura Hailed for Impressive Performance

Morogoro — The Deputy Secretary General of the Tanzania Union of Government and Health Employees (TUGHE), Mr Amani Msuya, has commended the Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (PURA) after the regulator achieved 94 percent of its performance targets for the 2024/25 financial year.

Msuya made the remarks on October 27, 2025, in Morogoro during a PURA Staff Council meeting aimed at discussing, among other issues, the institution's performance report for the 2024/25 financial year.

"I am very impressed to hear that, according to the Performance Evaluation Monitoring System (PEPMIS) feedback, PURA executed 94.46% of its responsibilities for the 2024/25 financial year," he said.

"At this level of performance, it is clear that PURA is executing its mandate effectively, and this certainly deserves commendation," Msuya added.

He also took the opportunity to urge PURA staff not to be complacent with last year's evaluation results, but instead to continue working hard to improve performance for the 2025/26 financial year.

For his part, PURA Director General, Engineer Charles Sangweni, said the authority would continue to execute its mandate with greater diligence, professionalism, and innovation, in line with the institution's strategic plans.

Sangweni also called on PURA staff to continue ensuring timely completion of performance reports in PEPMIS, emphasizing that these reports are key documents used in various human resource matters, including promotions.

Some of the roles of PURA are:

Advising the Minister responsible for Petroleum affairs on- promotion and bidding process for the award of Production Sharing Agreements or other contractual arrangement.

negotiation of production sharing agreements and other contractual arrangements; and

granting, renewing, suspending and cancelling of petroleum exploration license, development license and production permit. Advising the Government on proposed development plans, infrastructure development, tail end plan and decommissioning of installations submitted by a license holder. Conducting or cause to be conducted reconnaissance surveys and evaluating prospectivity of frontier areas. Monitoring, regulating and supervising the petroleum industry, including reserve estimation and measurement of produced petroleum. Analysing, disseminating and issuing information relating to petroleum industry, including proposed exploration activities contained in the annual work program, appraisal program and production forecasts submitted by a license holder. Regulating LNG for export