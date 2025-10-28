Africa: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Condemns Atrocities in El Fasher, Sudan

27 October 2025
African Union (Addis Ababa)

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, expresses deep concern over the escalating violence and reported atrocities in El Fasher, following its takeover by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The Chairperson condemns in the strongest terms the grave violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, including alleged war crimes and ethnically targeted killings of civilians. He reminds all parties of their obligations under international law to protect civilians and warns that perpetrators of such heinous acts will be held accountable.

H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the opening of humanitarian corridors to allow life-saving aid to reach affected populations. He stresses that there can be no military solution to Sudan's crisis and urges all actors to engage in dia- logue and commit to a peaceful, inclusive political process.

The Chairperson reaffirms the African Union's solidarity with the people of Sudan and its unwavering support for their aspirations for peace, unity, and democracy.

