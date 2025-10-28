Africa: KGL Group Chairman Receives Forbes Best of Africa Corporate Leadership and Innovation Award

ALEX Apau Dadey, the distinguished Executive Chairman of KGL Group, has been celebrated with the prestigious Forbes Best of Africa Corporate Leadership and Innovation Award at a high-profile Leadership and Philanthropy Forum held at the House of Lords in London.

The award was formally presented by Mark A. Furlong, President of Custom Solutions Media for Forbes, who commended Mr Dadey's exceptional achievements in steering KGL Group to remarkable technological heights.

Presenting the honour, Mr Furlong stated:

"On behalf of the Forbes Best of Africa Award Committee, it is my honour to present to you the Forbes Best of Africa Corporate Leadership & Innovation Award."

The official citation praised Mr Dadey's transformative leadership:

"As Executive Chairman of KGL Group, you have successfully led the company's expansion into digital solutions, fintech, and technology-driven platforms that have revolutionised Ghana's lottery and gaming industry while fostering financial inclusion. Under your stewardship, KGL Group has risen to become a leading African corporate brand, exemplifying innovation, social impact, and sustainable business practices."

Receiving the award alongside his wife and children, Mr Dadey expressed heartfelt appreciation saying:

"I am truly humbled by this recognition. My sincere gratitude goes to the Forbes team for this honour, and to the extraordinary team at KGL Group, including our Board, Management, and Staff, whose dedication has made this possible.I want to encourage all Africans in the diaspora to return home and contribute their knowledge to building the continent. After living in London for over 20 years, I made the decision to return to Ghana to serve and create impact. Ten years on, I am proud to have built one of Ghana's most successful technology-driven businesses, and I am honoured that Forbes recognises this journey."

The Forbes Best of Africa Awards celebrate visionary business leaders who are building globally competitive enterprises while making significant contributions to Africa's economic and social development.

CSR Dominance of KGL Group in Ghana:

Apart from leading KGL Group to become the leading corporate brand in Africa, Mr Alex Dadey has also achieved significantly in the areas of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Corporate Social Investment (CSI) projects in Ghana, including sponsoring the Ghana Black Stars to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

KGL led the construction of a multimillion-dollar ultra-modern Mental Health Facility in the Ashanti Region in partnership with the King of Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, free supply of incubators to various hospitals in Ghana, GH¢ three million annually to support the Stabilisation Fund of NLA, GH¢ two million annually to support the NLA Good Causes Foundation, scholarships to several orphans and destitute children, and sponsorship packages for various charity organisations across Ghana and Africa.

Currently, KGL Group plans to partner the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (also known as MahamaCares), a landmark initiative of President John Mahama, aimed at providing financial assistance to individuals living with chronic diseases across Ghana.

The MahamaCares seeks to cover the cost of care and medication for non-communicable diseases not currently included under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), as well as invest in health infrastructure, medical equipment, specialist training, and research to enhance access to quality healthcare delivery in Ghana.