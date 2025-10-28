South Africa: Cruise Season Set to Inject R120m Into Nelson Mandela Bay Economy

The arrival of the Mein Schiff 4 passenger liner at Transnet National Ports Authority's (TNPA) Port of Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape, is expected to inject approximately R120 million into the local economy, underscoring the growing importance of cruise tourism in the region.

The vessel's arrival at the weekend, officially marked the opening of the 2025/26 Cruise Season in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Her timely berthing in the Bay sets the stage for a total of 25 confirmed cruise liner call-ins, including nine overnight stays, which are expected to bring more than 40,000 passengers to the city over the course of the season.

Nelson Mandela Bay Executive Mayor Babalwa Lobishe described the occasion as a proud milestone that reaffirms the city's growing status as a preferred global cruise destination.

"Every vessel that docks at our port brings new opportunities for our residents and local businesses. The cruise industry contributes millions into our economy each season through visitor spending, local procurement, and job creation, benefiting tour guides, crafters, transport operators, and hospitality workers across the metro.

"Beyond the economic impact, it strengthens our international profile, promotes our cultural heritage, and supports small businesses in communities that supply local products and experiences. Nelson Mandela Bay is truly open for tourism, trade, and shared prosperity," Lobishe said.

This year's cruise schedule is set to be the longest on record, concluding with the anticipated arrival of Zhao Shang Di Yun on 9 July 2026.

Commenting on the significance of the season, Nelson Mandela Bay Ports Manager, Pamela Yoyo, said the 2025/26 cruise season promises to further elevate the city's standing as a must-visit global destination, driving sustainable growth in tourism and reinforcing the port's role as a catalyst for economic development.

"Beyond the substantial economic impact, this is a valuable opportunity to showcase the city's vibrant culture and renowned hospitality to the world. We are committed to creating memorable experiences for our guests and driving sustainable economic growth through strategic partnerships," Yoyo said.

Yoyo also assured that TNPA will continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and security of all visitors throughout the season.

"TNPA remains dedicated to supporting the city's tourism initiatives through ongoing investment in port infrastructure, availability of marine resources to service vessels and collaborative efforts with key stakeholders," Yoyo said.