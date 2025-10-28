South Africa: Call to Protect Intellectual Property of Creatives Amid AI Revolution

As the international community embraces the digital revolution and artificial intelligence (AI), KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture, Mntomuhle Khawula, has stressed the importance of safeguarding the intellectual property and moral rights of artists and creative practitioners.

"Cultural and creative sectors are among the fastest-growing in the global economy - contributing significantly to global Gross Domestic Product and employing millions of young people across the world. These sectors are not peripheral to development; they are central to how nations innovate, how communities' express identity, and how economies diversify," Khawula said on Monday in Zimbali, KwaZulu-Natal.

While AI has brought boundless opportunities for creativity and innovation, the MEC said it also poses new and complex challenges.

"But the challenges that confront our nations and our sector may also be looked upon as opportunities for new inroads, new frontiers and new bridges," he said.

The MEC was addressing the fourth Group Twenty (G20) Culture Working Group (CWG) Meeting, which forms part of the build-up to the G20 Summit taking place in November 2025, under the theme: "Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability."

Established in 2020 as a permanent forum within the G20 framework, the G20 Culture Working Group promotes culture as a driver of sustainable development, support the creative economy, and protect cultural heritage globally.

"For South Africa, and for KwaZulu-Natal in particular, the creative and cultural industries represent a new frontier of economic opportunity - a way to build prosperity that is inclusive, sustainable, and rooted in our identity," the MEC said.

The province is positioning itself as a gateway into Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African continent as a natural meeting point for cultural exchange, investment, and innovation.

"As global partners look to Africa, we invite you to see our province and South Africa not merely as a destination, but as a dynamic springboard for regional collaboration and creative trade," he said.

The MEC highlighted that Africa's diverse cultures and breathtaking tourist destinations serve as a potent lever for investment and trade.

"From the majestic Victoria Falls to the timeless pyramids of Egypt, these attractions draw millions of visitors each year, creating opportunities for economic growth and cross-border collaboration.

"It is imperative that our Ministers weave a collective synergy that harnesses multilateral relations. By doing so, we can translate our potential into tangible outcomes, creating a platform where Africa engages in fair trade with all G20 member countries. Cultural and heritage tourism is one of our key drivers in this journey," he said.

The MEC emphasised that cultural and heritage tourism is not just about preserving history - it is about translating heritage into opportunity.

"Across KwaZulu-Natal, we are reimagining historic and sacred sites - some of which are world heritage sites: from the Valley of the Zulu Kings, where seven Zulu Kings of the first initial order are buried, and the Drakensberg Mountains to the Ohlange Institute and Sibhudu Cave - we are transforming these into centres of learning, innovation, and sustainable tourism.

"The potential that our great continent holds are immense, a treasure trove of resources waiting to be unlocked by equitable trade partnerships. With the establishment of the African Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), we are at the doorstep of a new era of economic collaboration," he said.

AfCFTA is a free trade agreement that aims to create a single, integrated continental market for goods and services across 55 member states of the African Union.

"Let us unite in our efforts to create a future where our continent thrives, not just for ourselves, but for generations to come. Together, we can build a prosperous Africa that is open for business and rich in opportunities.

"Through strategic partnerships, may this meeting of ministers and all critical stakeholders integrate our creative industries into global value chains - from film co-productions and music collaborations to fashion, gaming, and digital storytelling. No one should be left behind," the MEC said.