South Africa: Catch Up On Your Child's Immunisations This November

The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness is calling on all parents and caregivers to ensure their children are fully immunised as the province prepares to launch its National Immunisation Catch-up Drive from 1 to 30 November 2025.

During this period, the department aims to close the immunity gap caused by missed vaccinations.

This follows a decline in infant immunisation coverage below the provincial 95% target, leaving many children vulnerable to measles, polio, tuberculosis (TB), diphtheria, whooping cough, and tetanus.

The department is currently responding to a measles outbreak in Khayelitsha and providing a mass immunisation service at schools, preschools, and healthcare facilities to prevent the spread of the disease within the community.

The provincial department announced that healthcare teams are conducting contact tracing in response to a rise in diphtheria cases in the Cape Metropole.

"These diseases are preventable by ensuring that we improve our immunisation coverage in the province and provide herd immunity for the protection of our loved ones who are more vulnerable to getting sick," the statement read.

From 1 to 30 November 2025, all public health facilities across the Western Cape will offer free catch-up immunisation services for children who may have missed routine doses.

"No appointment is needed to access the service during the catch-up drive. Local outreaches are planned in your community. Contact your local clinic for the schedule of these outreach visits. Immunisations are also available at private providers at a cost."

The teams will also visit schools and preschools for immunisations and health checks.

"Parent or caregiver consent is required to immunise your child, so we encourage you to sign and return the consent form provided by your child's teacher."

Expanded Programme on Immunisation

The Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) ensures that children receive life-saving vaccines at key stages of their early development.

From birth through adolescence, these vaccines protect against tuberculosis, polio, diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis B, Haemophilus influenzae type b, which causes meningitis and pneumonia, rotavirus diarrhoea, pneumonia, and measles.

As children grow older, the department said they receive boosters to maintain protection against these diseases.

Meanwhile, girls aged nine years and older are also offered the HPV vaccine with parent consent, which helps prevent cervical cancer later in life.

"By ensuring every child follows the full EPI schedule, parents protect not only their own children but also their communities from preventable diseases."

Senior Specialist in Infectious Disease at Tygerberg Hospital, Dr Heather Finlayson, states that the South African EPI protects children from diseases that may lead to school absence, hospitalisation, or death.

She said vaccines are safe, well-studied, and essential for building healthy children and communities.

"Even a small drop in vaccination coverage can undo years of progress. We urge all parents and caregivers to make sure their children are fully immunised. Vaccines save lives and are provided free of charge at all public health facilities," Finlayson added.

Parents are advised to visit their nearest clinic to check if their child's Road-to-Health Booklet is up to date, and no appointment is needed.

They are also encouraged to make sure that all vaccinations are current, and children who have missed any doses should catch up on their immunisations.

"Vaccination protects individual children and entire communities. By ensuring your child is fully immunised, you help prevent outbreaks and keep everyone safer.

"The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness calls on all parents, caregivers, and community leaders to be advocates for immunisation. Together, we can protect our children and build a healthy, safe, and resilient society."

Services part of the immunisation catch-up drive include:

· Checking the child's Road-to-Health Booklet.

· Routine and catch-up immunisations.

· Vitamin A supplementation.

· Deworming.

· Nutrition check.

· Health screening and education.