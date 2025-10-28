South Africa: Safer Festive Season Operations Net Over 16 000 Suspects

The South African Police Service (SAPS) Safer Festive Season operations are in full swing, and have resulted in the arrest of 16 339 suspects.

The campaign, running alongside Operation Shanela II, has led to the confiscation of 158 unlicensed firearms across the country.

The operations were carried out from 20 - 26 October 2025.

"Police tracing operations are also key initiatives, leading to arrest of 2 713 wanted individuals linked to serious crimes such as murder, attempted murder, rape, sexual offences, illegal possession of firearms, car hijackings and various forms of robbery," the police said in a statement.

Key arrest include:

90 suspects were arrested for murder. The Eastern Cape recorded the highest number of arrests (23), followed by Gauteng (21).

102 attempted murder suspects were arrested across the country.

227 suspects were arrested for rape, with the majority of arrests in KwaZulu-Natal (80), followed by Gauteng (49).

292 suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs, with the Western Cape recording the highest number of arrests (78), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (63), Eastern Cape (44) and Gauteng (40).

2 001 suspects were arrested for possession of drugs, with the majority of arrests in the Western Cape (976), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (381), Gauteng (262) and Eastern Cape (184).

132 suspects were apprehended for illegal possession of unlicensed firearms.

866 suspects were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

1 464 suspects were arrested for assault grievous bodily harm.

734 were arrested for illegal liquor trade.

Major seizures and recoveries

1 917 rounds of ammunition were seized during this period.

724 dangerous weapons were recovered.

25 964 litres of alcohol seized.

Contraband in goods, worth more than R29.6 million, were confiscated.

65 stolen vehicles were recovered.

Highlights of Operation Shanela II takedowns conducted across various provinces:

National: Police seized illegally imported cell phones, mainly Apple iPhone, Samsung gadgets, and cell phone accessories worth more than R17 million, including two-way radios. A police investigation is still underway.

Gauteng: Three suspected kidnappers were shot and killed in a shootout with police in Parktown. The suspects were allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a Chinese national in June 2025 and recently attempted to kidnap another businessman in Gauteng. Police also seized two unlicensed firearms. - Six illegal miners were arrested at Protea Mine, Magaliesberg. Police seized four rifles, 343 rounds of ammunition, mining equipment including generators, jackhammers, detonation cords with blasting caps, and power gel. - Police also arrested one of the suspects wanted in connection with the tavern shooting incident that left five people dead in Bronkhorstspruit. He is facing five counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder.

Free State: Police, in collaboration with the Traffic Department and Mangaung Law Enforcement members, arrested two suspects in connection with possession and manufacturing of fraudulent official documents. The team seized fraudulent materials, including completed application forms for driver's licences, numerous temporary driver's licences, and vehicle licence discs.

KwaZulu-Natal: Two suspects, aged between 27 and 30 years, were killed in a shootout with the police at Glebelands Hostel on 20 October 2025. The shooting incident occurred when police were searching for a suspect in connection with a hijacking case. Two unlicensed firearms and six rounds of ammunition were seized. - In a separate operation at Mbumbulu, police seized three AK 47 assault rifles, one rifle, one pistol and 93 rounds of ammunition.

Western Cape: The Western Cape Provincial Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Policing Team and partners confiscated a large consignment of counterfeit clothing, footwear and accessories bearing trademarks, worth R8 million. - SAnews.gov.za