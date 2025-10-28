Malawi: 'A Nation Held Hostage By Crooks' - Professor Chirwa Tears Into Mutharika's Chaotic Appointments, Says Malawi Is Being Looted Piece By Piece

A storm is brewing in Malawi's political circles after renowned constitutional law scholar Professor Danwood Chirwa launched a scathing attack on President Peter Mutharika, accusing him of "parceling out the country to crooks" through what he calls chaotic, piecemeal appointments.

In a blistering social media post that has set tongues wagging, the University of Cape Town-based professor said Mutharika's slow and selective approach to filling key government positions is a symptom of weak leadership, not wisdom.

"These piecemeal appointments by Mutharika--made after long intervals--are certainly not the handiwork of a wise leader who does his homework to vet and select the best people for the job," wrote Chirwa.

"We can already see what is at play. He is holding the country down to his pace; he has no control over his handlers, and he is literally parceling out the country piece by piece to known crooks."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Chirwa's remarks come amid growing public frustration over Mutharika's staggered and opaque appointment process, which has seen key ministries, departments, and parastatals filled in phases, often after long delays -- and, critics say, with questionable individuals.

The professor did not mince words, accusing the president of ceding control to corrupt networks within his circle.

"As things stand, strategic positions are in full control of questionable characters," Chirwa warned. "This idea of leaving crooks to do their thing for five years until voting day is clearly not working."

The outburst comes just days after Mutharika named new heads of the Malawi Revenue Authority, Attorney General's office, and other top government posts -- moves that have drawn mixed reactions, with some describing them as "rewarding loyalty over merit."

Chirwa went further, drawing parallels with Madagascar, suggesting that Malawi may need a radical reset to break the cycle of impunity and political patronage.

"We need a solution of the kind Madagascar plays every ten to fifteen years," he said, alluding to the island nation's history of periodically purging entrenched political elites through mass political overhauls.

He ended his post with a stinging rebuke:

"Mdala is up to no good. Either he wakes up or must be thrown out. This country cannot afford another five years of a criminal gang looting it."

Chirwa's words reflect deepening public anxiety about the direction of Mutharika's administration, which many view as sluggish, uncoordinated, and captured by vested interests.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Observers say the professor's intervention captures a growing sentiment among Malawians that the government has become a fiefdom of political elites, disconnected from the everyday struggles of citizens facing economic decline, joblessness, and rising living costs.

Whether Mutharika will respond is yet to be seen -- but one thing is clear: Malawi's patience is wearing thin, and even the nation's sharpest minds are no longer holding back.