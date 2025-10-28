Malawi: Power Shifts At the Top - Tambulasi Takes Over MRA, Mbeta Named Attorney General

In a dramatic shake-up at the heart of government institutions, private practice lawyer Felix Tambulasi has been appointed Commissioner General of the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA)--a move that signals President Peter Mutharika's intent to tighten his grip on key state agencies.

Tambulasi replaces Dan Daka, who exits the tax body after just over a year at the helm. The appointment, confirmed by Chief Secretary to the Government Justin Saidi, comes barely weeks after Mutharika's administration dissolved all parastatal boards--a move that effectively centralized control under the Office of the President and Cabinet.

"I can confirm that we have a new Commissioner General, and he is Mr. Felix Tambulasi," Saidi said, without disclosing Daka's next posting.

This reshuffle raises eyebrows, not only for its timing but also for its political undertones. The MRA Act mandates the authority's board--now non-existent--to appoint the commissioner general, subject to approval by the Minister of Finance. With no board in place, the appointment has come directly from the top.

A familiar face at the revenue authority, Tambulasi previously served as Director of Legal Services and Company Secretary--a background observers say could work to his advantage in restoring integrity and efficiency at the tax agency dogged by allegations of corruption and revenue leakages.

Governance expert Willy Kambwandira urged Tambulasi to "hit the ground running."

"We expect him to use his institutional experience to plug leakages, curb corruption and instill professionalism at MRA. But government must also appoint a board quickly to ensure accountability and oversight," he said.

Meanwhile, in another high-profile appointment, President Mutharika has named Frank Mbeta, another private practice lawyer, as Attorney General, replacing Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda. Mbeta's appointment is seen as part of a broader effort to realign the legal and governance apparatus to fit the new administration's agenda.

Also announced are several other key appointments:

Fostino Maele - Director of Public Prosecutions

Gertrude Hiwa - Solicitor General

Cathy Maulidi (Times Group journalist) - Presidential Press Secretary

Timothy Khoviwa - Chief Adviser on Religious Affairs

Henry Mukhuna - Chief Adviser on Manifesto Implementation

Harold Msusa - Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Information

With this sweeping wave of appointments, Mutharika appears to be assembling a new inner circle--one that insiders say will define the tone and direction of his second coming. Whether these moves bring stability or deepen political polarization remains to be seen.

One thing is clear: the Mutharika administration is wasting no time tightening the screws on the machinery of power.