Malawi: Renowned Journalist MC Chris Loka Launches Renovation Project for Chilaweni CDSS

MC Chris Loka, a prominent journalist and former student of Chilaweni Community Day Secondary School (CDSS), has initiated a project through his registered organization, the Mupacho Initiative, aimed at renovating the school's classroom blocks.

This endeavor is a heartfelt gesture of gratitude towards the institution that played a pivotal role in shaping his career aspirations.

Reflecting on his time at Chilaweni CDSS from 2004 to 2007, Loka credited several dedicated teachers for nurturing his ambition to become a journalist and emphasized how the school experience profoundly influenced his understanding of education and life.

During a recent visit to the school, Loka was disheartened to witness the deteriorating condition of the classrooms, which included broken windows and damaged floors.

"The significant changes that have taken place over the years are alarming. The classrooms are in a state of disrepair, creating an unsafe learning environment for the students," he said.

This distressing observation has prompted him to mobilize resources through the Mupacho Initiative, with the goal of renovating classroom floors and repairing windows.

The estimated cost for the project is K5.5 million, and Loka has called upon well-wishers to support his vision of providing a safer and more conducive learning environment for the school's students.

Head Teacher Ivy Mafunga Genda expressed her appreciation for Loka's initiative, highlighting the school's history since its inception in 1994.

While Chilaweni CDSS has experienced growth in enrollment and staffing, with 17 qualified teachers currently, Genda noted a concerning trend: student enrollment has been declining due to transfers to other schools. Presently, only 125 students remain enrolled.

"Students today seek better learning environments with access to libraries and laboratories, which we currently lack," Genda explained.

The school not only lacks piped water and electricity in classrooms but also struggles with inadequate facilities, including a library without shelves and a laboratory devoid of essential equipment.

On behalf of Chilaweni CDSS, Genda extended heartfelt gratitude to Chris Loka for his commitment to rehabilitating the classrooms, emphasizing that his efforts would significantly contribute to sustaining student enrollment.

She also encouraged fellow alumni to emulate Loka's initiative and lend their support to improve the school's facilities.

The Mupacho Initiative stands as a testament to the impact of community engagement and the responsibility former students hold in fostering a better educational environment for future generations.