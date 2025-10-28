Kenya: Suspected Kenyan Serial Killer Collins Jumaisi Not Re-Arrested, Contrary to Viral Claim

Suspected Kenyan serial killer Collins Jumaisi not re-arrested, contrary to viral claim

IN SHORT: A claim that suspected Kenyan serial killer Collins Jumaisi has been re-arrested is getting attention on social media. However, the country's Directorate of Criminal Investigations has dismissed the allegations.

A claim that suspected Kenyan serial killer Collins Jumaisi was re-arrested while travelling to his home in western Kenya is circulating on social media.

According to the claim, Jumaisi was travelling to Vihiga county on 17 October 2025, when he was involved in an altercation with fellow passengers that coincidentally led to his re-arrest."

The Facebook post reads: "Collins Jumaisi was travelling to his home in Shaviringa, Luanda Vihiga county on Friday Evening was arrested after an altercation with fellow travellers in a matatu where the driver was forced to drive to Naivasha Police station. He's under 24hr surveillance with Kiambu rd expected to take over."

It goes on: "He was to be charged with causing disturbance but after being booked he became more violent attacking fellow inmates (2 were taken to Naivasha sub county hospital) that prompted the duty officers to recheck their suspect thus unmasking his true ID."

Vihiga is a county in western Kenya, while Naivasha is a town in the Great Rift Valley, about 90 kilometres north-west of the capital, Nairobi.

Jumaisi was arrested in July 2024 after nine mutilated bodies were found dumped at a quarry in Nairobi during the height of anti-government protests. Police said Jumaisi confessed to killing 42 women since 2022. However, Jumaisi claimed he was forced to confess to the killings.

At the time, there were rampant abductions targeting young critics of the government, believed to have been carried out by state agents, with some victims later found dead. Therefore, many on social media doubted the police version of the story, saying that Jumaisi was being used as a scapegoat.

Jumaisi escaped from prison a month later. Since then, police have been searching for him and have offered a KSh1 million (about US$7,689) reward for information leading to his re-arrest.

But has he been re-arrested? We checked.

'The information about his re-arrest is false'

Kenya's Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the police branch responsible for investigating crime, has dismissed the claim as false.

"Our attention has been drawn to information circulating online regarding the re-arrest of Collins Jumaisi, the prime suspect in the grisly Kware murders, who escaped from Gigiri Police Station in August 2024," the post reads in part.

"We wish to clarify that the information about his re-arrest is false, and Collins Jumaisi remains at large," it added.

The claim is false and should be disregarded.