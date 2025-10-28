Kenya: From Tracks to Consoles - Eldoret Youth Embrace the eSports Revolution

28 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jacqueline Kitamba

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 28, 2025 -- Eldoret, the city famed for producing world-class athletes, is now turning heads for a different kind of competition -- gaming.

This weekend, the Kenya Esports Federation (ESKF) brings the Rift Series of the Kenya Esports Series to Rupaz Fun and Fitness Center at Rupa's Mall, marking another major step in spreading the esports revolution across the country.

The tournament, set for Saturday, November 1, will feature titles such as EAFC, eFootball Mobile, FC Mobile, and Tekken, giving young gamers a platform to showcase their digital prowess.

The event comes with a Ksh. 50,000 prize pool and qualification slots for the National Finals, which will take place on December 12, in Nairobi.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

For the region's youth, the Rift Series is more than just a competition, it's an opportunity to turn passion into potential careers in the rapidly growing esports industry.

"This event isn't just about gaming, it's about giving young people hope, opportunity, and a community where their skills matter. Eldoret has always produced champions in athletics; now we're seeing champions in esports," Zachary Ramogo, Uasin Gishu County Esports Branch chairman, said.

Local gamer Ayibei Kibet, one of Kenya's most promising players, echoed that sentiment, saying the event inspires a new generation to take gaming seriously.

"It's amazing to see esports getting to our city. Competing here means a lot, and I hope to qualify for the national finals. It's proof that talent exists beyond Nairobi," Kibet said.

Kenya Esports Federation President Ronny Lusigi said the expansion to Eldoret reflects the federation's vision to create inclusive and accessible competitive gaming opportunities for youth nationwide.

"Our mission is to make esports part of Kenya's sporting culture. We've seen the passion in Nakuru, and now Eldoret is ready to show its strength. This movement is about empowering youth and recognizing esports as a serious sport and career path," he said.

After Eldoret, the series will continue to Mombasa, Kisumu, and Nairobi.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.