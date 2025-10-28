Kenya: From Tracks to Consoles - Eldoret Youth Embrace the eSports Revolution

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 28, 2025 -- Eldoret, the city famed for producing world-class athletes, is now turning heads for a different kind of competition -- gaming.

This weekend, the Kenya Esports Federation (ESKF) brings the Rift Series of the Kenya Esports Series to Rupaz Fun and Fitness Center at Rupa's Mall, marking another major step in spreading the esports revolution across the country.

The tournament, set for Saturday, November 1, will feature titles such as EAFC, eFootball Mobile, FC Mobile, and Tekken, giving young gamers a platform to showcase their digital prowess.

The event comes with a Ksh. 50,000 prize pool and qualification slots for the National Finals, which will take place on December 12, in Nairobi.

For the region's youth, the Rift Series is more than just a competition, it's an opportunity to turn passion into potential careers in the rapidly growing esports industry.

"This event isn't just about gaming, it's about giving young people hope, opportunity, and a community where their skills matter. Eldoret has always produced champions in athletics; now we're seeing champions in esports," Zachary Ramogo, Uasin Gishu County Esports Branch chairman, said.

Local gamer Ayibei Kibet, one of Kenya's most promising players, echoed that sentiment, saying the event inspires a new generation to take gaming seriously.

"It's amazing to see esports getting to our city. Competing here means a lot, and I hope to qualify for the national finals. It's proof that talent exists beyond Nairobi," Kibet said.

Kenya Esports Federation President Ronny Lusigi said the expansion to Eldoret reflects the federation's vision to create inclusive and accessible competitive gaming opportunities for youth nationwide.

"Our mission is to make esports part of Kenya's sporting culture. We've seen the passion in Nakuru, and now Eldoret is ready to show its strength. This movement is about empowering youth and recognizing esports as a serious sport and career path," he said.

After Eldoret, the series will continue to Mombasa, Kisumu, and Nairobi.