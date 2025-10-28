Uganda: Col Mande Says Criticism Is About Governance, Not Museveni

28 October 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

Col. Samson Mande has clarified that his recent criticisms have targeted the state of governance in Uganda, rather than President Museveni personally.

Speaking on Tuesday during an appearance on Sanyuka Television, Mande said, "I am not critical of the President as a person -- I am critical of the governance. Even the President himself is not happy with certain things."

He acknowledged the achievements of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) while noting that there is still room for improvement.

"This is the party I was born into, and it has done a lot. Things have changed, and many more are yet to change," he said.

Mande also reflected on the pervasive influence of politics, stating, "What in this world is not political? Politics governs everything globally."

He commended President Museveni for his contributions to Uganda's progress, urging recognition of the president's achievements. "Let's give President Museveni credit for what he has achieved," he said.

Speaking about his long exile, Mande expressed optimism about rebuilding his life. "I am now better prepared to face the challenges ahead. I am well-equipped and skilled, and I am confident that I can rebuild what I lost and even triple it within a short period of time," he said.

Until his recent return, Mande had been in exile, during which he fell out with the government and was associated with rebel activities abroad.

