Uganda: Over 100 NUP Flagbearers Fail to Register for 2026 Parliamentary Elections

28 October 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Irene Nalumu

More than 100 members of the National Unity Platform (NUP) who were issued party cards to contest parliamentary seats have failed to register with the Electoral Commission (EC) ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The EC conducted a two-day exercise on October 22 and 23, 2025, to screen and register aspiring parliamentary candidates nationwide.

Although NUP had issued over 400 cards to members intending to represent the party in various constituencies, insider sources indicate that at least 100 of them did not complete the registration process.

Some affected candidates from districts including Bushenyi (Igara East) and Kibaale reportedly withdrew, citing a lack of funds to cover campaign expenses and the registration process.

Sources also revealed that NUP itself struggled to raise the registration fees of three million shillings per candidate, following a financial crunch after funding from the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD) was suspended.

NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya confirmed that while the exact number of unregistered aspirants is still being determined, several members faced challenges completing the process.

He attributed the setbacks to multiple factors, including some aspirants misplacing essential documents required for registration.

Rubongoya assured that the party is reviewing the situation and will continue to support its candidates as preparations for the 2026 elections progress.

