South Africa: Joburg Residents Celebrate As Water Finally Returns

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero says water is finally flowing again in Westbury and Coronation after years of dry taps and protests.

The city is fixing old pipes, cutting illegal connections and using smart systems to stop leaks and keep water running for residents.

Residents in parts of Johannesburg are finally seeing water flow from their taps again after years of shortages, frustration and protests.

At a media briefing at Turbine Hall, Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero said the city's Water Turnaround Strategy is starting to show results.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The mayor said the aim is to keep residents updated about the progress being made to fix the city's ageing and damaged water infrastructure.

Communities across Johannesburg have been hit hard by water cuts caused by high demand, leaking reservoirs, old pipes and illegal connections. Many areas, including Westbury and Coronation, went without reliable water for years.

Morero said: "Residents have full running water and the bigger plan is that we will be opening another reservoir that will further help in relieving pressure in water supply."

Residents in these areas had staged protests over the long-standing crisis, which were often met with police force.

Morero said the city has been working urgently to restore supply and replace broken systems. Johannesburg Water has disconnected illegal connections in three informal settlements and is working with law enforcement to stop more.

The city has also installed 225 noise loggers to detect leaks automatically and 51 smart pressure controllers to reduce water loss at night.

Morero admitted that challenges remain but said the city is dealing with them "with urgency, transparency and accountability."