Botswana: Crackdown On Illegal Gold Miners Yields Results

Matsilojoe — Kgosi Eric Moipolai of Matsiloje has welcomed the improved general safety in the village and its peripheries amid an ongoing crackdown on illegal gold mining.

In an interview on Friday, he expressed optimism for a bountiful harvest from this ploughing season, as farmers could now access their fields safely, free from the threat posed by illegal gold miners.

In recent years, the miners often armed for self-defence and to resist arrest, have been known to terrorise the community, leading many to abandon their ploughing fields in fear of being attacked.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Kgosi Moipolai highlighted the significant change in the situation, attributing it to government interventions that have made a noticeable difference. He noted that a task team was established, comprising members of the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) and the Botswana Police Service, which now patrols the area round the clock.

"The situation is better, and people can move freely to access their ploughing fields," Kgosi Moipolai stated with hope.

He is convinced that his community would be able to cultivate their land in larger numbers without the fear of encountering armed illegal miners. Previously, these miners would dig open pits in farmers' fields while searching for gold, and the situation escalated when they attacked field owners if caught by surprise.

Kgosi Moipolai explained that the insecurity posed serious challenges, hampering residents' ability to improve their living standards, especially after the mining sector closed down in 2011. With the security situation improving, Kgosi Moipolai believes his people could now focus on agriculture and improve their livelihoods.

"The villagers can now breathe a sigh of relief, and I am hopeful that the improved security will lead to a prosperous harvest season," he added.

He noted that the establishment of the task team has acted as a deterrent to illegal mining activities, although sporadic incidents had still been reported. He recounted a recent event where several suspected illegal miners were apprehended while hiding in an abandoned shaft.

Some attempted to flee but were captured by the police, while others remained in the pit, with limited details available on the cases, he said. With the improvement in public safety, Kgosi Moipolai and his community are hopeful that the upcoming agricultural season would help restore their livelihoods.

The station commander of Matsiloje Police Station, Superintendent Oteng Ngada, said there had been a significant decline in illegal mining activities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Legal Affairs Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This month, we recorded three cases involving a total of 10 illegal miners, all of whom are illegal immigrants," he said.

BOPA