Namibia: Dark Halls Dim Rehoboth Community's Spirit

Councillors at Rehoboth have voiced concern over the poor condition of the town's community halls, citing shortages of furniture and electricity failures that disrupt public events.

Councillor Jacky Khariseb recently criticised the situation at Oanob Hall in Block E, which he said has been without electricity for nearly two years.

"I was recently surprised when we could not host a function during the evening at the hall because there was no electricity. This was shameful because people booked and paid for the use of the hall, but then they can't use it during the evening," Khariseb said.

He said the problem reportedly stems from the theft of the hall's solar lighting battery.

"We have consistent security that is looking after those places, and if something is stolen while a security company is assigned to it, then it is the sole responsibility and liability of that company," he said.

Khariseb questioned why solar panels were being used instead of connecting the hall to the main power grid.

"I also don't understand why we are using solar panels. I do understand that this has been happening for about two years now," he said.

Rehoboth chief executive Ronald Windswaai says he was unaware of the issue and maintained that Oanob Hall should have electricity.

"This is honestly news to me. I am hearing that for the first time. The hall was supposed to have electricity. Once the hall has been booked for an event, it must be in a good condition. If not, the relevant department must be notified so that the problem can be addressed. If the hall is not in a good standing condition, then it must not be rented out," Windswaai says.

In addition to the electricity issue, councillor and management committee deputy chairperson Amanda Groenewaldt has raised concern over a shortage of chairs and tables across the town's community halls.

She has since tabled a motion for the procurement and rehabilitation of furniture for the town's venues.

"The town hall requires approximately 500 chairs, a portion of which can be met through rehabilitation of existing stock. The Oanob Hall requires about 300 new chairs due to its size and current lack of adequate seating," she says.

Groenewaldt recommends acquiring durable steel-framed chairs and 20 foldable tables to accommodate community and official functions.

She adds that equipping each hall adequately would reduce the need to move furniture between venues. "The risk of furniture being lost or damaged during transportation will be eliminated, and the furniture will last longer, ensuring reduced replacement costs over time," Groenewaldt says.

