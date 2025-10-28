South Africa: Mayor Shuts Shoprite in Tshwane Permit Crackdown

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya shuts down Shoprite and KFC outlets for trading without valid licenses.

The City of Tshwane has shut down a Shoprite store in Bronkhorstspruit after finding out it was operating without valid permits.

Mayor Nasiphi Moya led the operation on 22 October, warning that the city will no longer allow businesses to ignore local laws.

"No brand is above the law. If you want to trade in Tshwane, you must follow our rules," said Moya.

A KFC outlet was also found without up-to-date licenses and faces the same enforcement measures.

The crackdown forms part of Tshwane's ongoing Clean Governance and Law Enforcement Campaign, aimed at ensuring that all businesses operate legally and responsibly.

Moya said every business, big or small, must respect the city's by-laws. Inspections have already been carried out in Hammanskraal, the Pretoria CBD and Marabastad, where dozens of illegal traders were shut down.

In August alone, city officials inspected 341 premises and found 166 in violation, resulting in fines and closure notices.

But not everyone supports the city's tough stance. The DA criticised the city, saying harsh closures worsen poverty and unemployment. They called for a balanced approach that helps businesses comply rather than punishing them.

Shoprite said it had not received any official notice to stop trading and questioned the closure. Tshwane officials, however, insist that enforcing permits is vital for fair and lawful business operations.