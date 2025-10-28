South Africa: The Deal - - SA Leadership and How It Fashioned a GNU Born 'With Forceps'

Veteran journalist and author Mandy Wiener's just-published, The Deal: Inside the Talks that Shaped South Africa's Future, captures the remarkable machinations behind the formation of South Africa's second multiparty government.

Veteran journalist and author Mandy Wiener's just-published, The Deal: Inside the Talks that Shaped South Africa's Future, captures the remarkable machinations behind the formation of South Africa's second multiparty government.

This is the new country in which we find ourselves today. This is the upside of the downside currently being revealed at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and Parliament's ad-hoc committee hearing into SAPS graft.

With the keen eye of the veteran political chronicler, Wiener captures the rings of fire and skills required, and that came to the fore, in shaping a future democratic South Africa in just 14 days in 2024.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Then, in 29 days, parties that appeared to be at each other's throats thrashed out a deal while the clock ticked.

Forceps delivery

While the Government of National Unity (GNU) might have been delivered "with forceps" - as Helen Zille described the moment - it happened during a 15-minute "comfort break" fortuitously demanded by the EFF's Floyd Shivambu as the swearing-in of the new government was under way.

Shivambu is, in a way, the obstetrician/birth doula who helped deliver the GNU to South Africa.

What is so unexpected and delightful to learn in Wiener's book - perhaps because...