South Africa: Minister Motsoaledi Relaunches SA TB Caucus, Reaffirms Commitment to Ending the Disease

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has relaunched the South African Tuberculosis Caucus, a platform for political leaders to advance the response to the disease in the country. This comes as the Department of Health's End TB Campaign aims to test five million people for TB in 2025/26.

Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi announced a relaunch of the South African Tuberculosis (TB) Caucus on Tuesday, 28 October, as a platform for members of Parliament and provincial legislatures to "champion" the response to the disease in the country.

Motsoaledi described the caucus as a bridge between political leadership, the health sector and communities.

"Our success as a country will be gauged by reduced mortality, increased treatment success and restored dignity for every South African living with or affected by TB," he said.

The SA TB Caucus was originally launched in 2018, following the establishment of the Global TB Caucus - a worldwide network of parliamentarians - in 2014. Motsoaledi co-chaired the global group at the time it was created.

However, the minister said the SA TB Caucus had "silently disappeared" in the intervening years.

"Today, we are reforming it and asking members of Parliament, this time around, please don't let it disappear,"...