Somalia: Somali Army, International Partners Kill Al-Shabaab Leader Jacfar Gurey in Targeted Strike

Mogadishu — Somali forces, with support from international partners, carried out a targeted airstrike on 26 October in the town of Bu'aale in the Middle Jubba region, killing Mahamud Abdi Hamud, also known as Jacfar Gurey, a senior leader of Al-Shabaab.

Gurey was among the founding members of Al-Shabaab and a close associate of the group's former leaders, Ahmed Abdi Godane and Ahmed Diriye, working alongside them for many years.

He previously held key positions within the group, including head of external security, head of leadership security, and chief of intelligence operations, roles linked to planning attacks, targeted killings, and intelligence activities.

Gurey also played a prominent role in the early funding and establishment of Al-Shabaab. He was reportedly involved in a raid on an Ethiopian company alongside Godane, the proceeds of which helped finance the creation of the group.

Somali military officials said the operation targeting Gurey was carefully planned and executed at a location where he had been hiding within Bu'aale.

The successful operation reflects the continued cooperation between the Somali Federal Government and international partners in combating Al-Shabaab, aiming to secure safety, stability, and peace for the Somali population.

The Somali government reiterated its commitment to ongoing operations against Al-Shabaab, promising to continue efforts until the remnants of the group are eradicated and Somalis can live in peace, security, and sustainable development.