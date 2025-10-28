Somalia: Suspected Al-Shabaab Gunmen Attack Security Checkpoint in Mogadishu

Mogadishu — Suspected al-Shabaab militants launched an overnight attack on a government security checkpoint in Mogadishu's Kahda district, triggering heavy clashes with security forces, security sources said Tuesday.

The assault took place at the Ali Janaale Hill checkpoint, one of the key security posts protecting the Somali capital. Witnesses reported intense gunfire lasting about 30 minutes as the attackers engaged government forces in a fierce exchange.

Preliminary reports indicate that the militants arrived on motorcycles before opening fire on the checkpoint, which resulted in casualties on both sides, though the exact number of dead and wounded remains unclear.

The targeted checkpoint was manned by officers from the Haramcad Special Police Forces, a specially trained rapid-response unit that works alongside the Polizia Militare to secure strategic points across Mogadishu.

In a brief statement, the Haramcad forces said they had "foiled an attempt by al-Shabaab to fire mortar rounds into the city."

"The operation took place between the Kahda Cemetery and the Maracadde area, in the southern part of Kahda District, Banadir region," the statement added.

The police did not disclose any details on casualties from Monday night's attack, but security sources said the situation in the area has since returned to calm.