Djibouti: Somali President to Visit Djibouti for 25th Anniversary of Historic Carta Agreement

Djibouti — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is expected to arrive in Djibouti within hours to attend a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the historic Carta Agreement -- the landmark accord that laid the foundations for Somalia's first transitional government in 2000 and saw the election of former president Abdiqasim Salad Hassan.

An advance delegation from Mogadishu has already arrived in Djibouti, where they were warmly received by Djiboutian officials and staff from the Somali embassy.

The team held preparatory meetings with Djiboutian authorities to coordinate the president's reception and finalize arrangements for the official commemoration, scheduled for Wednesday.

Diplomatic sources said the 25th anniversary event will be organized at a high level, bringing together senior leaders from both nations, representatives of international organizations, and delegates from across the Horn of Africa and beyond.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

President Mohamud is expected to deliver a keynote speech highlighting themes of unity, reconciliation, and the ongoing effort to strengthen Somalia's state institutions.

According to officials, he will also hold bilateral talks with Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh and other regional leaders attending the event.

The Carta Agreement, signed in Djibouti in 2000, marked a turning point in Somalia's modern history.

It revived hopes for governance after nearly a decade of civil war and statelessness, paving the way for the establishment of the Transitional National Government led by Abdiqasim Salad Hassan -- a framework that ultimately evolved into today's federal system.

The commemoration is being described as a moment of shared reflection for Somalia and Djibouti, with the latter praised for its pivotal role in mediating peace talks and hosting political dialogues that helped lay the groundwork for Somalia's return to governance.