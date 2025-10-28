Djibouti: Somali President to Visit Djibouti for 25th Anniversary of Historic Carta Agreement

28 October 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Djibouti — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is expected to arrive in Djibouti within hours to attend a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the historic Carta Agreement -- the landmark accord that laid the foundations for Somalia's first transitional government in 2000 and saw the election of former president Abdiqasim Salad Hassan.

An advance delegation from Mogadishu has already arrived in Djibouti, where they were warmly received by Djiboutian officials and staff from the Somali embassy.

The team held preparatory meetings with Djiboutian authorities to coordinate the president's reception and finalize arrangements for the official commemoration, scheduled for Wednesday.

Diplomatic sources said the 25th anniversary event will be organized at a high level, bringing together senior leaders from both nations, representatives of international organizations, and delegates from across the Horn of Africa and beyond.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

President Mohamud is expected to deliver a keynote speech highlighting themes of unity, reconciliation, and the ongoing effort to strengthen Somalia's state institutions.

According to officials, he will also hold bilateral talks with Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh and other regional leaders attending the event.

The Carta Agreement, signed in Djibouti in 2000, marked a turning point in Somalia's modern history.

It revived hopes for governance after nearly a decade of civil war and statelessness, paving the way for the establishment of the Transitional National Government led by Abdiqasim Salad Hassan -- a framework that ultimately evolved into today's federal system.

The commemoration is being described as a moment of shared reflection for Somalia and Djibouti, with the latter praised for its pivotal role in mediating peace talks and hosting political dialogues that helped lay the groundwork for Somalia's return to governance.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.