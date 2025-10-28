South Africa: PM Abiy Says No Official Record Exists On Decision That Made Ethiopia Landlocked, Links Tensions With Eritrea to Pretoria Agreement

Addis Abeba — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told members of the House of People's Representatives on Tuesday that there is "no official record or institutional decision" documenting how Ethiopia lost access to the Red Sea, describing the matter as a "legal, historical, and existential question" that must be addressed through peaceful dialogue.

Addressing questions from MPs during the second regular session of the HoPR's fifth year of its working term, held on 28 October 2025, Abiy said Ethiopia's loss of sea access was not decided by the cabinet, parliament, or the public through any legal or consultative process. "If the people did not know, the parliament did not know, and the cabinet did not know -- who, then, made the decision that stripped Ethiopia of its access to the sea?" he asked. "We cannot find a single document explaining how this happened."

The Prime Minister underscored that Ethiopia's demand for access to the Red Sea is "not a new or emotional issue," but rather one rooted in historical and economic necessity. He said the matter should not be viewed as provocative, emphasizing that "it is a question of national existence -- a matter of survival."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Abiy also said Eritrean authorities are fully aware of Ethiopia's long-standing position on Red Sea access, noting that he had personally discussed the matter with President Isaias Afwerki in Asmara and Assab following the 2018 rapprochement between the two countries. "In the third Medemer book, I clearly outlined Ethiopia's geopolitical perspective on Assab and sent it as a gift to the Eritrean leadership," he stated.

The Prime Minister revealed that, following the 2018 peace accord, Ethiopia rehabilitated the road connecting its border to Assab port and even offered to extend electric power to Eritrea at Ethiopia's own expense. However, he said the Eritrean side "showed no willingness" to make the port functional or advance cooperation. "We tried to assist by sending cranes and generators from a friendly third country, but Eritrea rejected the equipment," Abiy explained.

Addressing recent tensions with Asmara, Prime Minister Abiy linked the deterioration of relations to developments following the Pretoria Agreement, which ended the two-year war in northern Ethiopia. "We thought that after Pretoria, things would change," he said. "But the Eritreans took a position that as long as the TPLF and Tigray were not fully destroyed, lasting peace could not be achieved." Abiy added, "These are, after all, our own people. We refused to accept the idea of destroying them; we stood firm."

Abiy further accused the Eritrean government of "acting as a courier of bullets" and urged it to "be a state, not a smuggler of weapons." He added that the two nations could still build peace and prosperity together if they curbed illegal trade, human trafficking, and arms smuggling. "Eritreans are our brothers. We have no desire for war. Our request is simple: let the issue be resolved through law and dialogue," he said.

Abiy also reiterated that Ethiopia's quest for access to the Red Sea "will not fade away" and said he called on international partners, including the United States, China, Russia, Europe, and Africa, to support peaceful mediation efforts. "Our priority is peace and dialogue," he told lawmakers. "But this is not an issue that can be delayed or dismissed; it will follow its natural course."

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also addressed the issue of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in which he reiterated Ethiopia's legal right to use the Abbay (Blue Nile) for the , emphasizing that its operations have caused no harm to downstream countries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Ethiopia Eritrea By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Abiy said the dam generates energy for development and that water levels have actually increased since its construction. "Before the dam, the challenge was drought; now it is flooding. If we hadn't built the dam, the damage could have been much worse," he said, stressing that Ethiopia has no intention to harm its neighbors.

The Prime Minister framed GERD within a broader vision for regional cooperation, highlighting historical and civilizational ties between Ethiopia, Egypt, and Sudan. "Ethiopia seeks dialogue, negotiation, and mutual understanding. No external power can impose its will on us. Our approach is guided by the principle of 'doing no harm'--using resources constructively without damaging others," Abiy said, reiterating that collaboration is key to ensuring peace and prosperity in the Horn of Africa.