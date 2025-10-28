Africa: AUC Chairperson Joined Heads of State & Government in Luanda, Angola, for the 3rd Summit On Financing for Infrastructure Development in Africa

H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, joined Heads of State & Government in Luanda, Angola, today for the 3rd Summit on Financing for Infrastructure Development in Africa, & highlighted that "Africa must invest 130 billion dollars yearly to close its infrastructure gap; the backbone of the AfCFTA & of our economic sovereignty."

He informed the Summit that through The Program for Infrastructure Development in Africa ( PIDA), Africa has already delivered 16,000 km of roads, 4,000 km of railways, & energy access for 30 million people. "The next phase will scale this success through domestic resource mobilization, innovative financing, & stronger global partnerships."

"Africa's integration is not a dream; it is our method," he added.

Hosted by H.E. João Lourenço of the Republic of Angola, & the African Union Commission, the Summit aims to mobilise capital & accelerate progress on strategic infrastructure projects across Africa.