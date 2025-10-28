Africa: AUC Chairperson Joined Heads of State & Government in Luanda, Angola, for the 3rd Summit On Financing for Infrastructure Development in Africa

28 October 2025
African Union (Addis Ababa)

H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, joined Heads of State & Government in Luanda, Angola, today for the 3rd Summit on Financing for Infrastructure Development in Africa, & highlighted that "Africa must invest 130 billion dollars yearly to close its infrastructure gap; the backbone of the AfCFTA & of our economic sovereignty."

He informed the Summit that through The Program for Infrastructure Development in Africa ( PIDA), Africa has already delivered 16,000 km of roads, 4,000 km of railways, & energy access for 30 million people. "The next phase will scale this success through domestic resource mobilization, innovative financing, & stronger global partnerships."

"Africa's integration is not a dream; it is our method," he added.

Hosted by H.E. João Lourenço of the Republic of Angola, & the African Union Commission, the Summit aims to mobilise capital & accelerate progress on strategic infrastructure projects across Africa.

