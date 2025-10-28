Somalia: DP World Fulfills $250 000 Commitment With New Science Lab Handover to Strengthen Education in Somaliland

has handed over a new science laboratory to Sheikh University of Science and Technology, fulfilling a US$250,000 commitment made in 2022 to advance education and empower future generations in Somaliland.

Sheikh University of Science and Technology is a community-owned public university located in the mountaintop town of Sheikh in the Sahil region. The laboratory investment is part of DP World's broader education portfolio in Somaliland, which includes scholarship programs at Abaarso Secondary School and Barwaqo University--a fellowship initiative running from 2017 to 2031.

The state-of-the-art facility will enhance the university's research and practical learning capabilities in petroleum and mining engineering, hydrology, environmental sciences, and information and communication technology--fields critical to Somaliland's sustainable development.

Supachai Wattanaveerachai, CEO, DP World Horn of Africa, said: "This project reflects DP World's belief that education drives sustainable growth. By investing in Sheikh University, we are supporting Somaliland's vision to build a generation that is equipped with the knowledge, skills and innovation that is required in shaping the nation's future. We are confident that this new laboratory will strengthen science education, open new opportunities for students and create long-term impact for the community."

The handover ceremony brought together government officials, university committee members, community leaders, and local stakeholders. The laboratory handover reinforces DP World's belief that trade and education go hand in hand--empowering people, improving livelihoods, and enabling lasting progress for the communities it serves.

DP World has also invested in major infrastructure projects, including the Berbera Economic Zone (BEZ) and an upcoming edible oil terminal, both aimed at strengthening Somaliland's trade ecosystem and creating local employment opportunities.