Kenya: African Volleyball Boss Meets Kenya Pipeline Md Joe Sang, Praises Company's Support for Sports

28 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI — Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) president Bouchra Hajij on Tuesday morning paid a courtesy call to Kenya Pipeline Company managing director Joe Sang.

Hajij thanked the company for its longstanding support towards Kenyan volleyball, and Africa at large.

"On behalf of the African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB), I wish to extend my sincere appreciation to the Managing Director (MD) and the entire management team of Kenya Pipeline Company for your unwavering support and sponsorship spanning more than 20 years in CAVB competitions. You have been -- and continue to be -- true partners in the growth and success of African volleyball," the Moroccan said.

Kenya Pipeline Company own Kenya Pipeline women's volleyball, one of Africa's biggest teams with six titles to their name and multiple national crowns to boot.

Hajij described the team as pivotal to Africa's story as a continent of volleyball talents.

"Your team has consistently demonstrated excellence, discipline, and commitment, winning more than five major continental titles and securing a bronze medal last year. You have also been champions in both the Zone and the Kenya League, setting a shining example for clubs across the continent," she said.

On his part, Sang pointed out that there is more to come from Kenya Pipeline Company as far as their relationship with sports is concerned.

He cited Kenya's rich sporting culture as a key motivator for the company's efforts.

"KPC remains strongly committed to sports development. Kenya has a competitive sporting culture and abundant talent that should be nurtured from the grassroots. Corporate partnerships play a key role in supporting youth and sports programs," Sang said.

Hajij arrived in the country on Monday night as part of her ongoing continental engagement programme.

