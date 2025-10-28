Sudan: Statement From the Operational Humanitarian Country Team in Sudan On Attacks Against Civilians in El Fasher

The humanitarian community in Sudan condemns in the strongest terms the ongoing attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) against civilians, civilian infrastructure and humanitarian workers in and around El Fasher, North Darfur.

We are horrified by credible reports of widespread violations, including summary executions, attacks on civilians along escape routes, house-to-house raids and obstacles preventing civilians from reaching safety. Sexual violence, particularly against women and girls, continues to be reported. Local responders are in grave danger, with some reportedly detained or killed.

Humanitarian workers continue to operate under extraordinary risk, assisting thousands who have fled to Tawila and surrounding areas. Access to El Fasher remains severely restricted, and the capacity to respond is rapidly shrinking, while needs increase. We continue to be prevented from reaching El Fasher and the large number of civilians trapped in the city.

We call on the international community -- including Member States, regional organizations and donors -- to act immediately to:

Protect civilians, including humanitarian workers, and civilian infrastructure. All parties must take all necessary measures to protect civilians, cease attacks on hospitals, markets, displacement sites and civilian infrastructure, and respect the protected status of humanitarian operations under international law. Guarantee safe passage and humanitarian access. Civilians must be allowed to flee safely and in dignity, and aid agencies must receive unimpeded, sustained access to reach those trapped in El Fasher. Ensure accountability. All alleged violations of international humanitarian law must be investigated, and those responsible held to account, with a view to preventing further violations. Scale up urgent funding to enable life-saving assistance and support local responders, including women-led groups, working on the front lines.

We remind all parties to the conflict that civilians, medical and humanitarian personnel, assets and humanitarian operations are protected under international humanitarian law. We urge the international community to act now -- decisively and in unity -- to prevent an even greater catastrophic loss of life and to restore the minimum conditions of safety and dignity for the people of El Fasher.

The humanitarian community stands ready to scale up assistance in El Fasher once access and safety are secured. We will continue to bear witness, document violations and abuses, support survivors, and do everything within our capacity to strengthen the protection of civilians.