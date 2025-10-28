Ghana: FA Refutes False Media Reports About Sports Minister and Urges Support for Black Queens

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has refuted false media reports attributed to the Sports Minister, Kofi Adams.

According to the FA, the Minister did not call the bluff of the Queens.

They added in a press statement that at no point in the meeting did the Minister dared the players to boycott the return league and leave camp.

The Football Association further urged the media and the general public to rally behind the Black Queens by turning up in their numbers at the Accra Sports Stadium on today to cheer them up.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken notice of widespread media reports alleging that the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Adams, "called off the bluff" of the Black Queens during a meeting and dared them to boycott the return leg of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Egypt on Tuesday.

The GFA wishes to categorically deny and clarify these reports as false and misleading. The facts are as follows:

A meeting was held involving the Minister of Sports and Recreation, the GFA President and the leadership of the Black Queens to discuss outstanding financial matters and preparations for the second- leg fixture following the team's impressive 3-0 victory in the first leg against Egypt. During the meeting, the Minister appealed to the conscience of the players to remain focused and to honour the return-leg fixture, while assuring them that the Government is taking immediate steps to resolve the financial impasse. At no point did the Minister "call off the bluff" of the players or instruct them to boycott the upcoming match. Such reports are entirely inaccurate and do not reflect the spirit or content of the discussions that took place. The GFA continues to work closely and harmoniously with the Ministry of Sports and Recreation to address the concerns of the players and ensure that the Black Queens receive the necessary support to excel.

The Ghana Football Association urges the media and the public to disregard the misleading reports and to rely on official communications from the GFA and the Ministry regarding matters of national football importance.

The GFA remains committed to fostering transparency, unity and collaboration among all stakeholders as the Black Queens continue their quest for qualification to the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

The Football Association urges the media and the general public to rally behind the Black Queens by turning up in their numbers at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday to cheer the team on to victory. The unwavering support of Ghanaians will serve as a strong motivation for the players as they seek to complete their qualification campaign in style and make the nation proud.