Mozambique: IMF Mission to Visit Mozambique in November

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo has announced that a mission from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will visit Mozambique next November in order to assess the government's financial programmes.

According to the President, who was speaking to reporters on Monday, after visiting IMF headquarters, during his six-day working visit to the United States, the IMF has committed to working with his government, particularly on technical assistance, to implement the country's ongoing reforms.

"The IMF will send a mission to Mozambique in November to learn about our new vision and programme. The body is also committed to providing technical support for the implementation of this new programme', Chapo said, after meeting Bo Li, the IMF Deputy Managing Director.

Chapo explained that the objective of the IMF's support is to improve the country's macroeconomic and financial situation, taking into account the government's new programme for diversifying the economy.

In addition to domestic and foreign public debt, the need to improve revenue collection, and broaden the tax base, Chapo highlighted other pressing challenges, including good governance, transparency, and the fight against corruption, as issues that must be addressed in new government programmes.

Also on Monday, the President was received behind closed doors at the Pentagon.

At the end of the meeting, Chapo expressed his appreciation for the US military personnel who have been providing support to the Mozambican Defense and Security Forces (FDS) in the fight against islamist terrorism in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

In the meeting with senior US Defense officials, Chapo requested more support for the training of the FDS, "in favor of the defense of sovereignty and territorial integrity.'

Chapo arrived in Washington on Sunday to begin a six-day working visit to the United States, aimed at strengthening relations of friendship, solidarity, and cooperation between the two countries.

During his stay in Washington, Chapo will meet with US Vice President JD Vance. President Donald Trump is currently out of the country on an Asian tour.