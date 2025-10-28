Mozambique: Financial Support Available to Implement Electronic Bracelet System

Maputo — Mozambican Justice Minister Mateus Saíze has announced that the country has secured financial support to implement an electronic bracelet system in order to control the movements of prisoners, and address the prison overcrowding problem.

According to Saíze, who was speaking on Monday, in Maputo, on the sidelines of the Conference of the National Association of Mozambican Jurists (ANJUR), the government already has a financial partner for the implementation of the electronic bracelet, "a mechanism aimed at alleviating prison overcrowding. It will come into effect before December.'

However, the Minister did not mention the specific budget for the programme implementation. "We are already working on this, and we are already in the administrative phase of carrying out the event. Our cooperation partner, who will finance this project, is working with us', he said, without mentioning the partner's name.

"The Government is working to improve its resources to support the sector that works to combat crime', he added.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Minister also expressed his concern at the wave of assassinations against police officers, calling on the Public Prosecutor's Office to investigate and hold the perpetrators accountable.

"The government is very concerned about various crimes over the last few days, but mainly about the heinous crimes that have been taking place against police officers. It's a major concern. The justice bodies must find investigative mechanisms so that we can identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice. We, as a government, are attentive to what is happening', he said . The latest victim of the violence against police officers was Leonor Célia Inguane who was shot dead by unknown assailants in the southern city of Matola. Inguane, who held the rank of Superintendent), was the Police Commander in Marracuene District, about 30 kilometres north of Maputo.

"We are concerned, not just because it's affecting police officers, but all citizens. The government is concerned about stopping this type of crime', he said.