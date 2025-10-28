South Africa: Morero Backs Clean Energy Plan and Calls for 'Power to the People'

Joburg mayor Dada Morero backs South Africa's R132-billion Just Energy Transition, calling for "energy democracy" and local clean power.

The city has built five solar farms and waste-to-energy projects worth R5.7-billion to drive jobs, innovation and fair access to electricity.

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has become one of the first ANC leaders to publicly back President Cyril Ramaphosa's R132-billion Just Energy Transition plan.

Speaking at the City Power Energy Indaba 2025, Morero said Johannesburg is ready to lead the shift to clean, fair and local energy.

He told delegates that the country's energy crisis offers a chance to rebuild a broken system.

"The old model of coal and monopolies has failed," he said. "This is about turning energy into a tool for justice, jobs and opportunity."

Morero called for "energy democracy" where electricity is generated by communities, businesses and the state, and shared fairly among all.

He said City Power must become more than a supplier and act as a platform for innovation, supporting smart grids, rooftop solar and peer-to-peer energy trading.

The city already runs five solar farms and projects that turn waste and landfill gas into power, together worth R5.7-billion.

Plans also include electric buses, energy-efficient clinics and schools, and new jobs in solar and battery manufacturing.

Morero said Johannesburg's projects form part of national climate and energy goals but must put ordinary people at the centre.

"Energy change cannot be left to experts and big business," he said. "This is about taking back control - and using power to light the way to a better future."