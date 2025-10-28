South Africa: Alexandra Gogos Pack a Punch in Boxing Class

Alexandra gogos join boxing classes at Slow Poison Gym in Morningside, building strength, confidence and friendships through Go-Gogo-Go.

The Go-Gogo-Go project also teaches digital skills, reading and play, empowering grandmothers who raise millions of South African children.

The Slow Poison Gym in Morningside comes alive every Friday as gogos from Alexandra step in for their boxing session.

They arrive in an organised bus, change into workout clothes and warm up with a short run before heading to the boxing area.

Under the guidance of trainer Lubabalo Mooi, about 15 gogos spend an hour punching, moving, and laughing together.

"I tell them to keep going and stay hydrated," said Mooi, who focuses on arm and leg strength, boxing moves and balance.

"I feel so fresh," said Sena Mosekwa, while another participant, Maki Sito, said: "Ever since I started gym, my knees hurt less."

After training, the gogos enjoy tea at Club Como, where they relax and share stories before heading home.

The sessions are part of Go-Gogo-Go, a programme helping grandmothers across South Africa stay active and empowered.

Beyond fitness, the organisation offers iGogo, a digital skills training programme that teaches gogos how to use technology and the internet. Each graduate receives a tablet and a certificate.

Project Manager Bradley Chauke said the gogos are eager to learn: "Some have even requested lessons about AI."

Go-Gogo-Go also runs reading and play projects for gogos and the children in their care, plus a Water Project where they learn to test water quality.

Business manager Hlumelo Gxothiwe said: "Gogos are agents of change and should be empowered."

The project runs in Gauteng, Limpopo, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape, proving that when caregivers thrive, children do too.